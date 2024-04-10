Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market is Set to Hit US$ 23.6 Bn by 2030, Capturing a CAGR of 6.9%, Projects Fairfield Market Research

London, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ambulatory infusion pumps market is expected to generate revenue of US$ 23.6 Bn by 2030. The market achieved sales of US$ 14.8 Bn in 2023, with an expected growth rate of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to Fairfield Market Research.



Ambulatory infusion pumps provide a convenient and efficient means of delivering medications to patients outside of traditional hospital settings, supporting disease management and improving patient outcomes.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$ 23.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$ 14.8 Bn CAGR 6.9% Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Care

Rise in Home Healthcare Services

A Global Trend toward Outpatient Care and Ambulatory Surgery

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Segmentation By Product Type (Device, Accessories, Consumables

By Usage (Disposable, Reusable)

By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Epidural

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The market for ambulatory infusion pumps is driven by various factors such as advancements in technology, rising demand for home healthcare, and the need for cost-effective treatment options.

Continuous innovation in ambulatory infusion pump technology has led to the development of advanced devices with features such as programmable infusion rates, dose monitoring capabilities, wireless connectivity, and remote monitoring functionalities.

There is a global trend towards home-based healthcare services driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing healthcare costs, and advancements in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies.

The aging population is more susceptible to chronic diseases and often requires long-term medication management. Ambulatory infusion pumps offer a convenient and effective solution for delivering medications to elderly patients, supporting their independence and quality of life.

Key Research Insights

The disposable segment is anticipated to hold significant market share.

The intravenous (IV) sector is expected to hold the notable market share in the forthcoming years.

North America is expected to experience the highest market penetration rate for ambulatory infusion devices.

Asia Pacific is likely to have the most rapid expansion of market penetration.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Disposable Products to Hold Substantial Market Share

It is anticipated that the disposable segment is expected to hold the significant market share in the market for ambulatory infusion pumps.

There are several benefits associated with disposable infusion sets and related consumables. These include a decreased likelihood of contamination, improved safety for patients, and streamlined maintenance procedures.

Healthcare facilities frequently give precedence to disposable items to optimise processes and reduce the likelihood of cross-contamination, factors that contribute to the market dominance of this segment.





Devices to be at the Forefront

The device segment of the ambulatory infusion pump market is positioned to acquire the highest market share. Devices are an essential element of ambulatory infusion therapy, comprising a diverse range of pump systems that are vital for the administration of drugs.

As the prevalence of chronic diseases rises and infusion pumps are increasingly utilised for a variety of medical purposes, it is anticipated that demand for these fundamental devices will dominate the market.

Key Report Highlights

Growing focus on patient comfort and safety, driving the demand for ambulatory infusion pumps with advanced safety features and ergonomic designs.

The ambulatory infusion pumps market is poised for continued growth driven by the expanding applications of ambulatory infusion therapy.

The increasing global incidence of chronic illnesses is a substantial factor propelling the market for ambulatory infusion pumps.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to be Highly Assertive Market during Forecast

It is expected that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the most significant expansion of the global ambulatory infusion pumps market.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, and rising healthcare expenditures all contribute to the region's growth prospects.

The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, in conjunction with the expanding knowledge about sophisticated medical interventions, stimulates the need for ambulatory infusion devices in Asia Pacific.





North America Continues to Dominant in the Market

North America is positioned to hold significant market share in the global ambulatory infusion pump industry.

The prevailing position can be ascribed to various elements, including firmly established healthcare infrastructure, substantial rates of adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, and resilient reimbursement frameworks.

The demand for ambulatory infusion pumps is propelled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and the region's geriatric population.

Ongoing investments in research and development, in conjunction with strategic partnerships among major market participants, serve to reinforce the expansion of the market in North America.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market

Micrel Medical

Nipro Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Daiken Medical

Leventon S.A.U.

Halyard Health

Pfm Medical

Baxter

Braun Medical

Moog

Gamastech Srl

Grifols

ICU Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Woo Young Medical





