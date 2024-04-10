Alkaline Water Purifiers Market to Exceed US$103.7 Bn by 2030, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

London, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global alkaline water purifiers market size was US$64.1 Bn in 2023 and it is projected to reach US$105.7 Bn by the end of 2030, with a notable CAGR of 7.4% during the forthcoming years from 2023 to 2030.



Alkaline water gained popularity due to its perceived health benefits, including better hydration, detoxification, and pH balance in the body. Consumers, particularly in developed countries, have been increasingly seeking out products that promote health and wellness, which has contributed to the demand for alkaline water purifiers.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$64.1 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$105.7 Bn CAGR 7.4% Growth Drivers Increasing Health Awareness among Consumers

Growing Preference for Alkaline Water

The Availability of Advanced Purification Technologies Segmentation By Application (Residential, Commercial)

By Mounting Type (Wall Mounted, Countertop, Others) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The alkaline water purifiers market had been exhibiting promising growth prospects driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising awareness about water quality, and expanding distribution networks, and the availability of advanced purification technologies.

The alkaline water purifier market is poised for continued growth. Anticipated technological innovations, coupled with rising consumer demand for health-conscious products, are expected to drive market expansion further.

As people become more aware of the potential health advantages associated with alkaline water consumption, there is a growing demand for alkaline water purifiers in both residential and commercial settings. This trend is particularly prevalent among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and individuals seeking holistic wellness solutions.

Ongoing advancements in water purification technology drive innovation in the alkaline water purifier market. Manufacturers are continually developing new filtration methods, ionization techniques, and smart features to enhance the performance, efficiency, and convenience of alkaline water purification systems.

Key Research Insights

Wall-mounted types have captured the largest market share in the market.

Countertop types are experiencing the highest CAGR in the alkaline water purifier market.

North America dominates the alkaline water purifier market.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market for alkaline water purifiers.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Residential Sector Holds the Most Extensive Application Area

Residential applications have captured the significant market share in the alkaline water purifier market due to several factors.

The increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of alkaline water has led to a surge in demand for home water purification systems.

The convenience and accessibility of residential purifiers make them popular among households seeking to improve their drinking water quality.

The growing trend of health-conscious lifestyles and the desire for clean, purified water for cooking and drinking contribute to the dominance of residential applications in the market.

Wall Mounted Water Purifiers at the Forefront

The wall mounted type has captured the notable market share in the alkaline water purifier market due to several factors. Its space-saving design makes it ideal for installation in smaller spaces, such as kitchens and offices, where countertop space may be limited.

Wall-mounted purifiers offer a sleek and modern aesthetic that complements contemporary interiors, appealing to consumers seeking both functionality and style.

Advancements in technology have improved the performance and efficiency of wall-mounted purifiers, further driving their popularity in the market.





Key Report Highlights

Consumers are seeking alkaline water purifiers for their perceived health benefits with increasing health awareness globally.

Advancements in water purification technology, such as enhanced filtration systems and smart features, are driving market growth.

Increased health consciousness among consumers is a primary driver of the market.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Set to Skyrocket

Asia pacific emerges as the notably growing market for alkaline water purifiers. It is attributed to escalating urbanisation, growing health awareness, and improving living standards across emerging economies like China, India, and southeast Asian countries.

Rising concerns about water quality and the prevalence of waterborne diseases are propelling the adoption of alkaline water purifiers in the region.

Key market players are expanding their presence and investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative products tailored to regional preferences, driving substantial market share gains.





North America’s Leadership Intact

North America dominates the alkaline water purifier market, driven by increasing health consciousness, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes.

The region's market share is bolstered by a robust infrastructure and widespread availability of alkaline water purifiers across various distribution channels.

Consumer preferences for health-centric products, and the adoption of innovative filtration technologies contribute to the market's growth.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Alkaline Water Purifiers Market

Ozean

Blue Star

Atom Technology

Aqua Deal Miracle

Konvio Neer Amrit

Havells

Faber

AM Glow

Origin

V-Guard Electrical Appliances

Keva

Kent Supreme

