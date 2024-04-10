Global Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis 2024-2034: Market Opportunities in Hydrogen as a Seasonal Long-term Energy Storage Option

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Generation Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall revenue for the Hydrogen Generation Market surpassed US$160 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033.



Technological Advancement in Green Hydrogen Economy



The development of technologies that quicken the current revolution in green hydrogen production is intimately related to the commercial opportunities in the field of green hydrogen. Emergence of novel and inventive technology presents prospects for significant market expansion. The creation of more economical and efficient electrolysis techniques is a crucial path that directly affects the generation of green hydrogen. Proton exchange membrane (PEM) and alkaline systems electrolysis technologies are becoming more and more popular since they are more scalable and have higher energy efficiency.



Furthermore, improvements in solar and wind energy systems and other renewable energy technologies make cleaner, more sustainable energy sources for hydrogen synthesis available. The cost-effectiveness and overall efficiency of producing green hydrogen are further increased by the optimisation of electrolysis operations through the integration of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.



Lagging Policy Support for Low-Emission Hydrogen Investment



There is still a lot of interest in new hydrogen projects, but in order to attract investments, prompt legislative support must be implemented given the difficult economic environment. Notwithstanding the sluggish implementation of financial incentives and resolute cost constraints that pose a threat to project delays, interest in low-emission hydrogen is nevertheless growing. However, production levels can still rise significantly by 2030 if all projects that have been planned come to fruition and more is done to promote uptake.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Stringent Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

Growing Demand for Low-emission Fuels

Growing Green Hydrogen Demand for Various End-User Industries

Market Restraining Factors

Higher Cost Than Conventional Energy Options

Lagging Policy Support for Low-Emission Hydrogen Investment

The Future Demand for Green Hydrogen is Not Assured

Market Opportunities

Promote the Rise of Renewable Energy

Hydrogen as a Seasonal Long-term Energy Storage Option

Technological Advancement in Green Hydrogen Economy

Key Questions Answered

How is the hydrogen generation market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the hydrogen generation market?

How will each hydrogen generation submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each hydrogen generation submarket develops from 2023 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading hydrogen generation markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the hydrogen generation projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of hydrogen generation projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the hydrogen generation market?

Where is the hydrogen generation market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), porters five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Delivery Mode Outlook

Captive

Merchant

Source Outlook

Blue Hydrogen

Gray Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Technology Outlook

Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Autothermal Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Application Outlook

Petroleum Refinery

Transportation

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Power Generation

Other Industries

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Hydrogen Generation Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Shell

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Air Liquide

Siemens Energy

Engie

Linde

Aramco

Air Products

Chevron

Orsted

Messer Group

Equinor

ExxonMobil

BP

Iwatani

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue and volume forecasts to 2034 for Hydrogen Generation Market, with forecasts for application, source, technology, delivery mode, and each forecast at a global, and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue and volume forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 16 key national markets - See forecasts for the Hydrogen Generation Market, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Hydrogen Generation Market.

