United States Counter Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser Focused Insights Report 2024-2029: Growing Commercial Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Fueling Growth

The U.S. Counter Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser Market was valued at USD 160 million in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 330 million by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 12.82%

American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Bradley Corporation, Euronics, FontanaShowers, GOJO Industries, Kimberly-Clark, Sloan Valve Company, Stern Engineering Ltd., and SC Johnson Professional are the leading players and have intense market penetration.





The U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market report includes exclusive data on 27 vendors. The U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market is characterized by the presence of a niche among established players. Many established brands are known for their innovative and reliable product offerings that attract consumers from diverse segments.

Growing Commercial Real Estate & Hospitality Industry

The commercial real estate & hospitality industry is growing significantly in the U.S. market for various reasons, including rising office construction, growing healthcare facilities, growing tourism, design trends, and emphasis on guest experience. In 2023, commercial real estate business has increased by 2.2% in the U.S. Rising smart city projects in the U.S. drive the demand for advanced bathroom accessories.



Travel and tourism activities are rising in the U.S., increasing the number of hotel rooms and amenities. The hotels focus on improving guest experiences in this market by offering luxurious facilities. They are looking for aesthetically appealing soap dispensers that can perform touchless operations. During the forecast period, it drives the demand for counter-mounted automatic soap dispensers in the U.S. market.



Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Infectious disease outbreaks are a significant driver in the U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market for various reasons, including reduced transmission risks, increased adoption in multiple sectors, heightened hygiene awareness, and reduced transmission risks. The number of diseases is rising in the U.S. caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.



The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and around 99,000 associated deaths each year in U.S. hospitals alone. Due to the close contact & touch, various diseases are spreading significantly in the U.S. The health authorities are forced to adopt hygiene protocols in public places. The increasing hygiene standards and the prevalence of HAIs in the U.S. drive the demand for automatic soap dispensers.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

In the U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market, there is significant demand for liquid soap dispensers from corporate spaces. Demand for liquid soap dispensers is rising significantly due to bulk-fill compatibility & cost efficiency.

The passive infrared sensor (PIR sensor) segment is leading the market share with over 68% in the U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market. The segment is growing as they are relatively affordable, have a wide detection range, and have low power consumption. It has a range of 4-8 inches, which ensures convenient soap dispensing. The passive infrared sensor (PIR sensor) is ideal for budget-conscious consumers in the U.S. market and ideal for commercial spaces.

The spray dispenser segment is growing prominently, with the fastest CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period. The demand for automatic spray dispensers is rising from industrial spaces, as there is a need for heavy-duty cleaning solutions or targeted spray applications. The rising demand for commercial kitchens drives the demand for spray dispensers in the U.S. market, where there is a need for quick handwashing with sticky or greasy messes.

The commercial end-user segment has the largest market share in the U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market. The demand for automatic soap dispensers is rising from commercial spaces for various reasons, including heightened hygiene awareness, design flexibility & aesthetic appeal, user experience & convenience, and compliance with regulations. The shopping malls with potential germ hotspots and high foot traffic are looking for counter-mounted automatic soap dispensers in the U.S. market. The rising number of shopping malls in the U.S. drives the market growth during the forecast period.

The online stores segment of the distribution channel is growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 13.53& during the forecast period. Many manufacturers sell automatic soap dispensers in the U.S. market directly to consumers through their online websites. They offer potentially exclusive and curated selection models, thus driving the segment. Companies are focusing on providing new innovative products with free home delivery options as it is a more convenient way for working professionals to buy such products.

The open refill method segment is leading the segment share in the U.S. counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market. It offers cost savings in the market and helps generate significant demand for open refill methods in soap dispensers in the U.S. market, from heavy traffic places like healthcare facilities, hospitality, and education.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $160 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $330 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered United States



VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

American Specialties Inc.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

Bradley Corporation

Euronics

FontanaShowers

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

SC Johnson Professional

Sloan Valve Company

Stern Engineering Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products

Kohler

KUTOL

Newell Brands

Simplehuman

Zurn Water, LLC.

Amera Products, Inc.

Besdor

Essity

FROST PRODUCTS LTD

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser

Upper Echelon Products

SARAYA

SECURA

Toto

The Splash Lab

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Sensor

Passive Infrared

Radar

Photo

Dispense

Liquid

Foam

Spray

End-User

Commercial

Hospitality

Residential

Healthcare

Corporate Space

Education

Government & Defence

Industrial

Others

Distribution

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Refill Method

Open

Cartridge

