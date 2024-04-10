New Zealand Telecommunications Industry Forecast & Outlook 2022-2028: FWA Penetration has been Rising and the Trend is Expected to Continue, albeit at a Slower Rate

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Telco Forecast & Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This annual forecast report provides historic and forecast mobile and fixed revenues for the New Zealand telecommunications industry over the period 2022 to 2028 (June year end). The report provides an overview of telecommunications revenue for the New Zealand industry, for standalone fixed voice, mobile, and fixed broadband (including bundled voice) services.

Key Market Insights

Fixed Voice

Fixed voice (incl. VoIP) service revenue will continue to contract at a CAGR of 11.6% over FY23/28 to reach NZ$164m, as subscribers shun the landline and migrate away from standalone fixed voice services to mobile-only and broadband + VoIP bundles.

Mobile:

Mobile service revenue fell in the FY21-FY22 period due to COVID movement restrictions but has resumed growth from FY22 onwards. Overall, mobile service revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% over FY23/28 to reach NZ$2.46b.

The main drivers are population growth, a rising proportion of post-paid plans, and migration to higher data allowances.

Mobile hardware revenue will decline at 2.3% CAGR over FY23/28 to reach NZ$828m as higher handset prices are offset by more BYOD and longer replacement cycles.

Fixed Broadband

Fixed Broadband revenues are expected to grow across the forecast horizon at 3.8% CAGR over FY23/28, driven by CPI-linked wholesale price increases, some household growth, and migration to higher speed plans, to reach NZ$1.86b in FY28.

FWA penetration has been rising and the trend is expected to continue, albeit at a slower rate.

Challenger brands utilising UFB infrastructure are growing and putting competitive pressure on Spark and One NZ.

Individual forecasts of total mobile revenue shares and fixed broadband revenue shares are provided for each of the following operators:

Spark

One NZ

2degrees

MVNO

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Telco service market forecast by service

Retail telco market forecast by service type

Mobile forecasts

Mobile forecasts: operator market share

Fixed broadband forecasts

Fixed broadband: operator market shares

FWA competition

Rollout progress - UFB meets its targets

Fixed broadband: wholesale UFB performance

Fixed Broadband demand drivers

