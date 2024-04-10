SalMar – Q1 2024 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2024 are:
Farming Central Norway: 27.8
Farming Northern Norway: 17.5
SalMar Aker Ocean: 4.8
Icelandic Salmon: 2.8
Total: 52.9
Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.
As previously communicated, the impact of string jellyfish has resulted in low superior share and average size on the fish harvested in Northern-Norway in the quarter.
The full Q1 2024 report will be released on 14 May 2024 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act