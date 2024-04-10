Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, by Drug (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids), Anatomy (Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis), Sales Channel, End-use and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Drug (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids), Anatomy (Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis), Route of Administration, Sales Channel, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size is estimated to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2030. The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is on the rise, driven by an increase in OA cases, especially among the aging population. In the U.S. alone, there are over 32.5 million OA patients, highlighting the demand for effective treatments. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on creating new therapies, with a particular emphasis on understanding the disease and developing solutions to address its challenges.







Managing OA proves difficult owing to its dense tissue structure, but the introduction of novel drugs such as intra-articular drug administration has accelerated the development of targeted drug delivery. Researchers are actively exploring disease-modifying drugs and bioadaptive carriers to enhance the development of innovative osteoarthritis treatments. Market players are taking initiatives to contribute to market expansion, as seen with OrthoTrophix, Inc. presenting clinical data and a registration plan for TPX-100 for knee osteoarthritis at BIO 2022.



In addition, significant efforts are being made by key pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in realm of research and development, especially for disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs. For instance, BioSenic's Phase 3 data presentation at the 2024 OARSI World Congress showcased the efficacy of JTA-004 in treating severe inflammatory knee osteoarthritis. The post hoc analysis concluded that JTA-004 is both safe and effective, offering targeted pain management for this specific subtype of condition. These advancements in targeted drug delivery and disease-modifying drugs, as demonstrated by presentations and positive trial results, are contributing to the expansion of the market for novel osteoarthritis treatments.



Moreover, the market for OA is experiencing significant growth owing to the introduction of personalized medications such as Bisphosphonates (anti-resorptive drugs) and Synvisc-ONE injection. In addition, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively engaged in developing personalized treatments and cell-based therapies for OA. In December 2023, researchers at Columbia University made a breakthrough discovery of stem cells in adult mice capable of maintaining healthy cartilage in joints, with their decline contributing to OA development due to aging and injury.



Investing in this sector offers companies the opportunity to capitalize on evolving demands, thus gaining a competitive advantage. By leading innovative medication development, companies establish themselves as frontrunners, solidifying their position in the market. The advent of personalized OA medications and advancements in cell-based therapies are key drivers of market expansion, empowering companies to emerge as leaders in the field.



Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Based on drug type, the viscosupplementation agents segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 36.63% in 2023, osteoarthritis therapeutics market due to their adoption and efficacy in managing OA symptoms

Based on anatomy, the knee osteoarthritis segment held a market with the largest revenue share of 41.96% in 2023. Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most common forms of chronic articular disease and osteoarthritis worldwide and is characterized by high disability & morbidity rates

Based on route of administration, the parenteral route segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 39.94% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period, due to its efficacy for certain therapies, better pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and ease of administration

Based on end-use, the hospital pharmacies segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 47.64% in 2023, owing to high hospitalization associated with OA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. High Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

3.2.1.2. Growing Aging Population

3.2.1.3. Technological Advancements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Side Effects and adverse reactions

3.2.2.2. High cost of osteoarthritis therapeutics drugs

3.3. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Drug Type Outlook

4.3. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Drug Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Viscosupplementation Agents

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Naproxen

4.5.1.2. Aspirin

4.5.1.3. Diclofenac

4.5.1.4. Ibuprofen

4.5.1.5. Celecoxib

4.5.1.6. Meloxicam

4.5.1.7. Piroxicam

4.5.1.8. Ketoprofen

4.5.1.9. Other NSAIDs

4.5.2. Analgesics

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.1. Duloxetine

4.5.2.1.2. Acetaminophen

4.5.3. Corticosteroids

4.5.4. Others



Chapter 5. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Anatomy Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Anatomy, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Knee Osteoarthritis

5.5. Hip Osteoarthritis

5.6. Hand Osteoarthritis

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Parenteral Route

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.1. Hyaluronic Acid Injections

6.4.1.2. Corticosteroid Injections

6.4.1.3. Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Injections

6.4.1.4. Placental Tissue Matrix (PTM) Injections

6.4.1.5. Acetylsalicylic Acid (ASA) Injections

6.4.1.6. Others

6.5. Topical Route

6.6. Oral Route



Chapter 7. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Sales Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Prescription Drugs

7.5. Over-the-Counter Drugs



Chapter 8. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Hospital Pharmacies

8.5. Retail Pharmacies

8.6. Others



Chapter 9. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Vendor Landscape

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Bayer

Zimmer Biomet

Novartis

Anika Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics

Bioventus

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

