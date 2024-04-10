Brazil International Remittance Market Report 2024, by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's inbound remittance market has underscored a substantial growth rate of 14.1% within 2023, reaching an impressive US$ 6.34 billion in early 2024. Concurrently, the outbound remittance market has evidenced an 18.5% surge during the same period, attaining a value of US$ 3.06 billion in 2024. These developments signal robust economic activity and an increasingly interconnected global financial landscape.

Looking ahead from 2024 through 2028, the international remittance market in Brazil is expected to maintain a steady ascent. Projections indicate the market will expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, elevating the market value from US$ 5.55 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.92 billion by 2028 for inbound remittances. Outbound remittances are forecasted to follow a similar trajectory, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.7%, suggesting an increase from US$ 2.58 billion in 2023 to US$ 4.76 billion by 2028.

The analysis delves into various dimensions of the marketplace, profiling the international inbound and outbound remittance markets in terms of transaction value, volume, and average value per transaction. The market share held by eminent players has been scrutinized, as well as the market dynamics across digital, mobile, and non-digital channels.

An in-depth review of consumer demographics reveals the contours of the remittance landscape. The comprehensive analysis covers a range of consumer aspects, including age, income, and occupation of both senders and recipients, as well as the motives underpinning remittance transactions.

With a micro-level approach, the analysis furnishes detailed insights about international remittance flows – both emanating from and received by specific countries and Brazilian states or regions. This granular information serves as an invaluable resource for understanding and capitalizing on the strategic market opportunities presented within the remittance framework.

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Brazil

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Share of Key Players in Brazil

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Brazil

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Brazil

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of senders

Analysis by occupation of senders

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State / Region) in Brazil

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Brazil

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Brazil

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Brazil

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State / Region to Country) in Brazil

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

