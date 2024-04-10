Power Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030 - Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government Regulations Spurs Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Air Purifying Respirators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Power Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) have gained prominence in the respiratory protection devices market, evident from the global key competitors' percentage market share and their competitive market presence in 2023. The prelude to respiratory protection devices outlines the various types of equipment available, leading to an introduction to PAPRs.

Full Face Mask PARP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Half Mask PARP segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Understanding PAPRs involves exploring the filters used in the system, their operating characteristics, and the available variants catering to different needs. The applications of PAPRs span across various industries, highlighting their versatility and utility in different environments.

In terms of market prospects and outlook, full-face masks and industrial end-use segments emerge as leaders, with developing economies expected to drive long-term growth. The competitive landscape showcases world brands vying for market share, with recent market activity indicating ongoing developments and strategic maneuvers within the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $847.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$847.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$408.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Power Air Purifying Respirators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Respiratory Protection Devices: A Prelude

Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment

An Introduction to Powered Air Purifying Respirators

Filters Used in PAPR System

Operating Characteristics, and Available Variants

Applications of PAPRs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Full Face Mask and Industrial End-Use Segments Lead Global Market

Developing Economies to Boost Long-Term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce Protection Devices

Workplace-Related Accidents Bring to Light Importance of PAPRs: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of Respiratory Protection Equipment

OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities

Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs

Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying Respirators

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment

Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak

Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for Healthcare Practitioners

Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers

High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth Opportunities

Oil & Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment

Global Oil & Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2023

PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry

Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs

High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market

PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services

Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure Fires

As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders, Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR Equipment

Presence of Gases & Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food & Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety Devices

Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient & Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market Prospects

Challenges Facing PAPR Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 51 Featured)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Allegro Industries

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Cintas Corporation

Delta Plus Group

Alpha Solway Ltd.

Avon Rubber PLC

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

E D Bullard Company

CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd

Intech Safety

Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited

Gentex Corporation

Irillic

Cordova Safety Products

