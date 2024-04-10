Insurance Defense and Policyholder Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2021-2023: Review of Rate Differences Between Firms and Practices in Insurance Defence Versus Policy Holder Representation

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021-2023 Insurance Practice Area Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Insurance Defense and Policyholder Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of both law firms representing insurance companies (Insurance Defense practice area) and policyholders by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, NLJ 500 and other law firms.
This report gives users real-time insight into the rate differences between firms and practices especially insurance defense versus policyholder representation. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Insurance Company Representation Rates
- 1.1. Insurance Company Representation - Litigation Court Rates
- 1.2. Insurance Company Representation - Bankruptcy Court Rates
Section 2: Policyholder Representation
- 2.1 Policyholder Representation - Litigation Court Rates
Companies Featured
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Bowles Rice LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
- Capehart Scatchard, P.A.
- Cates Peterson LLP
- Clark Hill PLC
- Clyde & Co LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goldberg Segalla LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin P.C.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.
- Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A.
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Sherman & Howard L.L.C.
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stinson LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Susman Godfrey LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
