Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Projected to Reach $70.85 Billion by 2028: Driven by Consumer Durables and Technological Innovations

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermoforming plastic market has shown significant growth, expanding from a valuation of $48.76 billion in 2023 to a forecasted $52.13 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market size reaching $70.85 billion by 2028, representing a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this robust growth include rising consumer product demand, particularly in durable goods, and advancements in sectors such as medical, retail, and food packaging.

Key Drivers and Regional Insights



The market is experiencing dynamic growth due to the increasing need for consumer durables and a significant shift in the retail landscape towards e-commerce. The incorporation of innovative technologies, such as 3D printing for the development of thermoforming molds and templates, is also propelling the market forward. The Asia-Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing region, with extensive market progress expected in the forecast period.

Expansion of Online Retail and Demand for Packaged Food



A surge in the online retail sector has greatly influenced the demand for reliable and secure packaging solutions, resulting in increased applications of thermoforming plastic. The packaging industry's role in preserving product integrity during the distribution process is critical, thus bolstering the market growth.

Technological Advancements and Strategic Industry Moves



Innovation remains at the forefront of market expansion with companies introducing cutting-edge solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions, such as Coral Products' acquisition of Alma Products, highlight the industry's foresight and commitment to catering to specialized market niches.

Application Spectrum and Materials



The versatility of thermoforming plastic is evident in its wide range of applications, from healthcare and medical to automotive and construction. The market utilizes a diverse array of materials, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and bio-degradable polymers, to meet varying industry requirements.

Market Composition and Value Definition



The market comprises high-impact polystyrene (HIPS) and polyethylene terephthalate sales. The published values represent 'factory gate' figures, denoting the value of goods sold directly from manufacturers or creators. The stated market values encompass the revenues businesses earn from their marketed goods and/or services within the specified market segment and geography. The global thermoforming plastic market is demonstrating unwavering growth with projections for continued expansion through 2028. This market enhancement is fueled by several pivotal drivers and is poised to deliver a wide array of opportunities for various industries and regions across the globe.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $52.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $70.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amcor plc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Berry Global Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Global

Dart Container Corporation

Sabert Corp

D&W Fine Pack

Graham Packaging Company

Genpak LLC

S.D. International Pvt. Ltd

Europack Machines Pvt. Ltd

Zibo Tianheng Nano New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Top Leader Plastic Packing Co Ltd

Indu Thermoformers Pvt. Ltd

Dongguan DiTai Plastic Products CO. Ltd

Pulixin Packaging Materials

Plas Tech Ltd

Thermoform Ltd

Daventry Thermoforming Ltd

DS Smith

COEXPAN

Kiefel GmbH

Piovan Group

AD Plastik Group

FORTY

Ina Plastics

JV RosanPak Ltd

Silgan Plastics

Placon Corporation

Fabri-Kal Corp

Anchor Packaging

Sealed Air

Kruger Inc.

Mondi Group

Matritech S.A.C

ACEBRI

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Takween Advanced Industries Co

Al Wasl Pack

Mapal Plastics

Lovell Industries

Sasol Polymers

Berry Astrapak

Powerking Plastics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac46u4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment