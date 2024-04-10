United States Healthcare Generative AI Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.56 billion by 2030, Driven by Valuable Data Synthesis and Analysis Capabilities

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Healthcare Generative AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), Function (Medical Imaging Analysis, Robot-assisted AI Surgery), Application (Clinical, System), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. healthcare generative AI market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% during 2024-2030

The rising adoption of AI technologies and the growing awareness of remote patient monitoring drive the growth of the healthcare generative AI market in the U.S. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, 97% of medical data produced by hospitals annually goes unused.







Generative AI systems, which can create new content and analyze existing data, have gained popularity among professionals, including healthcare providers. Generative AI is transforming the medical field by providing valuable data for healthcare providers, such as medical image synthesis, personalized medicine, and drug discovery.

It can synthesize medical data and generate notes, treatment codes, and summaries, reducing the documentation burden. It also responds to diagnosis inquiries, suggests therapy courses, and enhances diagnostic capabilities, driving the integration and adoption of AI technologies across various healthcare facets.



U.S. Healthcare Generative AI Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 58% in 2023, owing to the widespread adoption of smart gadgets, wearable technologies, and sensor-equipped smartphones which offer the potential to monitor patient behavior beyond professional settings

Based on function, the medical imaging analysis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the ability to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency with the help of Generative Adversarial Networks

Based on application, the clinical segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to prudent advances in information storage capacity, high computing power, and parallel processing capabilities to deliver high-end care.

