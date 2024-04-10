Laser Glass Processing Systems Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 765.8 Million By 2032, at 6.86% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laser glass processing systems market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 765.8 million by 2032 from US$ 422.2 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Laser glass processing offers exceptional cutting speeds and can handle a diverse range of materials beyond glass, including metals, ceramics, polymers, and semiconductors. To keep up with increasing demand, the industry is seeing a shift towards processing larger glass panels or transitioning from wafer to panel processing. Corning's innovative CLT 80G laser glass processing tool exemplifies this trend, supporting large glass substrates (up to 2300 mm x 2500 mm) and operating 24/7 for continuous manufacturing. China holds a dominant position in the global glass industry, being the top exporter of float glass with a 13% share of worldwide export value in 2023. Thus, giving a boost to the regional laser glass processing systems market growth. Glass bottles and containers are also produced in massive quantities, with an estimated production volume of 743 billion units globally in 2023. However, the environmental impact of glass manufacturing is significant. The high temperatures involved in the production process resulted in global carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 95 million metric tons in 2022.

Glass processing with lasers relies on incredibly short pulse durations, measured in femtoseconds and picoseconds. The versatility of laser technology shines here – a single laser source can be adapted to various glass processing tasks like cutting, drilling, engraving, and even marking for quality control purposes.

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 765.8 Million CAGR 6.84% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (41.1%) By Laser Source UV Lasers (41.2%) By Application Consumer Electronics (34.9%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of ultrafast pulsed lasers for precision and "cold" processing.

Growing demand for processing larger glass substrates and 3D components.

Integration of laser glass processing into smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 environments. Top Drivers Stringent precision and quality requirements in consumer electronics and other industries.

Expanding range of materials suitable for laser processing.

Advancements in UV laser technology enabling new applications. Top Challenges High initial investment costs for laser systems.

Environmental concerns related to energy consumption and waste management in laser processing.

UV Lasers are Leading the Laser Glass Processing Systems Market, With More than 41.2% Market Share

The ultraviolet (UV) laser is experiencing remarkable growth in the global laser glass processing system market. This surge is fueled by UV lasers' unique capabilities for high-precision, minimally invasive materials processing. Operating at wavelengths between 150 to 400 nm, far shorter than visible light, UV lasers deliver astonishingly small spot sizes enabling micro-scale detail. For instance, specialized vacuum UV lasers offer submicrometric spot sizes for applications like spatially resolved photoemission spectroscopy.

UV lasers are revolutionizing glass processing industries with their "cold processing" capabilities – breaking material bonds without excessive heat generation for minimal thermal distortion. This versatility opens doors for working with a vast range of materials, including glass, ceramics, reinforced polymers, and even highly reflective precious metals like silver, gold, and copper. From marking delicate glass with no surface modification to etching intricate designs on fruit, Teflon, diamonds, and plastics, UV lasers are redefining precision processing across diverse sectors in the laser glass processing systems market. The UV laser segment in the market is propelled by rapid technological advancements. Diode-pumped UV lasers operating at 266 nm (frequency quadrupled) offer significantly higher photon energy than 355 nm frequency-tripled lasers, unlocking entirely new processing possibilities. Key industry players like RPMC Lasers and Frankfurt Laser Company are driving innovation with broad portfolios of UV laser diodes and DPSS lasers. They find options spanning wavelengths from 200 nm to 420 nm, pulsed and CW modes, and power outputs ranging from 1 mW to 20 W with varying pulse energies.

Precision, Flexibility, and Innovation: Laser Glass Processing Powers the Consumer Electronics Boom, Contribute Over 34% Revenue

The consumer electronics industry places exceptionally high demands on manufacturers, requiring both precision and high-quality components – think sleek display covers, intricate camera lenses, and sensitive sensor windows. Laser processing has emerged in the laser glass processing systems market as the ideal solution to meet these demands, offering unparalleled accuracy and reproducibility. Ultrashort pulse lasers, in particular, can process glass at a remarkable pace while maintaining exacting standards. This aligns perfectly with the industry's constant drive for finer, more advanced electronic components.

As consumer electronics devices become increasingly miniaturized, the need for sophisticated micro-processing capabilities grows. Laser systems shine in this area, performing precision cutting, drilling, and even layer-by-layer ablation to create complex 3D structures in glass at a microscopic scale. Moreover, lasers offer the adaptability required by the consumer electronics sector's rapid product cycles in the laser glass processing systems market. Laser processing equipment can be quickly reconfigured to accommodate new designs and handle diverse tasks, from cutting and drilling to sophisticated engraving and surface treatments.

The flourishing consumer electronics market is a major driver for laser glass processing systems. This sector dominated the market in 2023, accounting for nearly 33.9% of the revenue, and this dominance is set to continue with a projected CAGR of 7.27%. Rising disposable incomes globally fuel this growth, encouraging consumers to invest in the latest electronic devices, which in turn increases the demand for intricate glass components and, subsequently, laser processing solutions. Wherein, innovation fuels the laser glass processing sector. Advancements like Corning's nanoPerforation process allow for intricate 3D cutting of glass, paving the way for cutting-edge designs in future consumer electronics devices. Manufacturers in the laser glass processing systems market are also responding to the demand for complex 3D components by developing laser processing equipment capable of handling larger glass substrates.

Asia Pacific is the Powerhouse of Global Laser Glass Processing Systems Market, Control Over 41% Market Share

The Asia Pacific region's strong production and consumption of consumer durables, automotive, construction material, and medical devices have significantly driven the demand for laser glass processing systems market. In 2023, China accounted for 68% of online consumer electronics sales in the region, while the Asia Pacific consumer electronics market is expected to reach $705.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2027. High smartphone ownership rates in East Asian countries like South Korea (95%), Hong Kong (92.8%), and Japan (75.1%) further contribute to the demand for laser glass processing in the consumer electronics sector.

The automotive electronics market in Asia Pacific laser glass processing systems market accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.3% in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance with a CAGR exceeding 9.0% through 2030. Countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand have significantly contributed to the growth of the automotive electronics industry in the region, driving the need for laser glass processing systems market in the automotive sector.

In the construction industry, the Asia Pacific flat glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2023-2028 to reach USD 95.64 billion by 2028. Architectural applications led the Asia Pacific flat glass market in 2023, accounting for over 83% of the revenue share. China's flat glass market growth is driven by rapid industrialization and rising FDI funding in the construction industry, while India's flat glass market for automotive applications is projected to grow at over 11.5% during the forecast period. Apart from this, the medical devices market in Asia Pacific, which includes products like ventilators, spirometers, oxygen concentrators, anesthesia machines, and CPAP/BIPAP devices, also contributes to the demand for laser glass processing systems market. Trade and consumption patterns in the region, such as the reversal of COVID-19-era consumption patterns and the growth of e-commerce in Southeast Asia, further drive the demand for laser glass processing in various industries.

