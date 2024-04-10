FirstClass Healthcare Earns Perfect Score on NCCHC (National Commission on Correctional Health Care) Accreditation in the Gwinnett County Jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstClass Healthcare , an Atlanta-based correctional and institutional healthcare organization, earned a perfect score from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) in compliance with the NCCHC’s Standards of Health Services in Jails.



FirstClass worked in tandem with the Gwinnett County Sheriff Office’s leadership and staff to earn this distinction.

The NCCHC accreditation recognizes the commitment of FirstClass Healthcare to improve the quality of care, treatment, health promotion, safety, disease prevention, governance, administration, personnel and training, specialty needs and services, and medical-legal procedures.

The Gwinnett County Jail underwent a rigorous professional assessment in December of 2023. During the assessment, correctional healthcare physicians and experts meticulously inspected the healthcare operations and facility to ensure adherence to established standards. Criteria categorized as “Essential,” necessitated a 100 percent score, while “Important” required a score of 85%. FirstClass Healthcare surpassed expectations by earning 100 percent across all categories, meeting a total of 57 guidelines.

“FirstClass Healthcare is a proud partner of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. The recent NCCHC accreditation of the Gwinnett County Jail demonstrates our mutual commitment to high-quality, timely, and effective healthcare for those detained in this facility. Jails are a vital touchpoint where modern healthcare can be provided to a population that is often medically underserved. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Gwinnett County to further the healthcare and safety of the citizens of Gwinnett County and beyond.” said FirstClass CEO Ben Lefkove, MD, FACEP, CCHP

Ron Sanders, President of FirstClass Healthcare added, “Earning a perfect score on NCCHC accreditation at the Gwinnett County Jail demonstrates our team’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to residents of correctional facilities. FirstClass isn’t just a name—it’s the type of healthcare we provide.”

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said, “Addressing and meeting the medical needs of a population that often lacks adequate services is vital. We look forward to the opportunity to further our partnership with FirstClass Healthcare in advancing care and safety for the residents of Gwinnett County.”

“The dedication and commitment of our staff to excellence is unmatched,” said Chief Cleophas Atwater. “I am appreciative of the efforts of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and FirstClass Healthcare personnel to ensure that our agency continues to serve our community at the highest levels.”

NCCHC has promoted correctional healthcare for more than 40 years and has affected the health of nearly 500,000 incarcerated people per year. They provide guidance to assist professionals and administrators with the improvement of services for incarcerated populations leading to increased efficiency of health service delivery and stronger organizational effectiveness.