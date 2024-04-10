DigiKey and 3PEAK Establish Global Distribution Partnership

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today its expanded product portfolio through a strategic global distribution partnership with 3PEAK, a high-performance developer of semiconductor technology.



DigiKey’s extensive line card now includes 3PEAK’s cutting-edge products, such as amplifiers, isolation, interface, data converters, LDO & voltage reference, supervisors, drivers, DCDC, embedded MCU and battery management. These solutions cater to diverse applications in communication, industrial, security monitoring, medical, health, instrumentation, new energy and the automotive industry.

“Adding 3PEAK to the DigiKey line card strengthens our commitment to offering engineers a broad spectrum of high-quality analog semiconductor products,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. “This collaboration enables us to support a wide range of end-equipment applications.”

“Working with DigiKey is a strategic move to support our global market expansion,” said Dan Radic, vice president of sales and marketing at 3PEAK. “Together, we provide customers with the opportunity to integrate a trusted semiconductor into their approved vendor list, backed by world-class logistics support.”

About 3PEAK

Established in 2012, 3PEAK, listed on the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Board since 2020, is dedicated to developing high-performance, high-quality, and highly reliable integrated circuit products. Their extensive product range spans signal chains, power analog chips, mixed-signal front-ends, and embedded processors, offering all-encompassing solutions for communication, industrial, security monitoring, medical, health, instrumentation, new energy, and the automotive industry. 3PEAK has headquarters in Shanghai, China, and Plano, Texas, United States.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

