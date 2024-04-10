Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 6-2024

10 April 2024, Copenhagen, Danmark

On Wednesday 10 April 2024 4 pm (CEST), FLSmidth & Co A/S held its Annual General Meeting at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby with the following agenda:

The Board of Directors' report on the company’s activities in 2023 Presentation and approval of the 2023 Annual Report Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees: Final approval of fees for 2023. Preliminary determination of fees for 2024 Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2023 for an advisory vote Election of members to the Board of Directors Election of company auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors

8.1 – Approval of remuneration policy

8.2 – Amendment of the articles of association

8.3 – Treasury shares

Any other business

-------------------------

Re 1: The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The general meeting approved the Annual Report 2023.

Re 3: Approval of Board of Directors' fees:

a: The general meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2023.



b: The general meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2024.

Re. 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends with DKK 4 per share was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2023 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The general meeting re-elected Mr. Tom Knutzen, Mr. Mads Nipper, Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis and Mr. Daniel Lars Reimann to the board of directors. Further, Ms. Anna Kristiina Hyvönen was elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Gillian Dawn Winckler did not seek reelection.

Re 7: The general meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to re-elect Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Re 8.1: The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal for adoption of the remuneration policy.

Re 8.2: Amendment of the articles of association – extension of the Board of Directors’ authorisations to increase the company’s share capital - was approved. The authorisation is thereby extended until 10 April 2029 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of DKK 100,000,000.

Re 8.3: The Board of Directors’ proposal to authorise the company to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting was approved.

Re 9: No other business.

The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 5.33 pm (CEST).

58.53 % of the votes and the share capital were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Tom Knutzen as Chair and Mr. Mads Nipper as Vice Chair.

