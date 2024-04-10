May 7, 2024 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm to Join Class Action Suit Against IRBT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT).



Shareholders who purchased shares of IRBT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 5, 2022 to January 26, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the August 2022 merger of the Company and Amazon, would place Amazon in a sufficiently dominant position in the market for robot vacuum cleaners that U.S. and European antitrust regulators were unlikely to approve the merger; (ii) iRobot had conducted inadequate due diligence into the merger and/or ignored significant risks weighing against the likelihood of regulatory approval; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, iRobot overstated the likelihood for successfully completing the merger; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 7, 2024

