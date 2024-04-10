Vircrum - Where Ideas Take Flight: Your All-in-One AI Solution for Transforming Text to Image, Voice, and Video.

Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vircrum revolutionizes content creation, translation, and summarization, empowers visual storytelling and data visualization, enhances accessibility and language learning, and amplifies content marketing and educational efforts.







$VCRM Fairlaunch Details:

Fairlaunch on Pinksale starts from:- 12:00 UTC 15/04/2024

Buy here: https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/FMJbcLoGsJ4QxuPcXUXSNCZrqBdbnVth2XBfhDxRt4uF



Contract address – J4LKD1TwqZPJMC4FT3ZMikFZE9T4pwYA9MXyhNvd6jcY

View MEOWWIF contract on solscan :- https://solscan.io/token/J4LKD1TwqZPJMC4FT3ZMikFZE9T4pwYA9MXyhNvd6jcY



Vision: Empowering individuals and businesses to unlock their full potential through seamless integration of advanced AI technologies.



Mission: At Vircrum, our mission is to revolutionize the way people interact with technology by developing cutting-edge AI solutions that simplify tasks, enhance productivity, and enrich lives. We strive to create a future where AI seamlessly integrates into everyday life, empowering users to achieve more while fostering innovation and positive change across industries. Through relentless innovation, ethical practices, and a commitment to excellence, we aim to be at the forefront of the AI revolution, driving forward progress and shaping a brighter, more connected world.





Pool Info

> Toatal supply :- 1,000,000 (VCRM)

>Tokens For Presale:- 400,000 (VCRM)

> Tokens For Liquidity: 193,800 (VCRM)

> SoftCap: 20 SOL

> Duration: 15th to 18th April (20:00 UTC)

> Listing On: Raydium AMM V4

> Liquidity Percent: 51%

> Liquidity Lockup Time: 365 days after pool ends



Socials :

Official website:- https://www.vircrum.com/

Twitter:- https://x.com/vircrum

Telegram:- https://t.me/vircrum





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

