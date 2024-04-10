Innovative Designs Vendor Growth

PITTSBURGH, PA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) continues to gain market share through its growing vendor base. Since the beginning of this fiscal year (November 1, 2023), Innovative Designs has added over 30 new accounts that have purchased its Insultex House Wrap®. This has resulted in a comp sales increase of 318% as compared to the same time period last year (November 2022 – April 2023). With 7 months remaining in FY2024, sales for the first 5 months are approaching 88% of last year's total.



Randy Kimbler, a National Distributor of Insultex, commented, “The introduction of Insultex® House Wrap to several major building supply companies has been very well-received. The product is being placed in the retail locations of these organizations, as well as many local building supply companies. The R-6 insulation value provided by this very thin product has proven to be an affordable solution for builders facing economic challenges in states where energy codes require R-5 Continuous insulation for new construction.”

About Innovative Designs, Inc.



Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.



