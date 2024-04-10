Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity Genetic Medicine for Generalists

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a leading epigenetic editing company that plans to have its FSHD program enter the clinic this year, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, participated in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity - Genetic Medicine for Generalists Fireside Chat today.



Institutional investors should contact their Canaccord representatives for additional information or to view the replay.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic plans to begin dosing patients in a clinical trial of its lead program — EPI-321 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) — in 2024; additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

