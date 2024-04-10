Diversified Search Group Celebrates Five Decades of Leadership Excellence with Nationwide Convenings and New Book Release

Philadelphia, PA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th Anniversary since its founding in 1974. Over five decades, the firm has evolved into one of the nation's largest woman-founded executive search firms. To commemorate this significant milestone, the company will host a series of nationwide events and release a book co-authored by the firm’s Founder and Chair, Judith “Judee” M. von Seldeneck, and CEO, Aileen K. Alexander.

Diversified Search was established by von Seldeneck in 1974 to provide equal opportunity for women in professional roles. Since its establishment, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, marked by strategic acquisitions of seven prominent executive search and management consulting firms since 2016. This expansion has propelled the company to a workforce of 350 employees and an annual revenue of $150 million. Pioneering in its approach, the firm forged a partnership with a private equity firm, setting a precedent in its industry. With its headquarters in Philadelphia, the company operates through 14 offices nationwide and globally through its international alliance, spanning 64 offices in 37 countries.

“Diversified Search Group has enjoyed exponential growth, particularly over the last five years,” said Christopher W. Hunt, President, and Co-Founder of Hunt Scanlon Media. “This is due, in large part, to a well-crafted strategy of organically building up key practice disciplines and investing in high-impact acquisitions.”

Today, it proudly stands as a Top 10 executive search firm, notably the only one with a female CEO.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to help make an impact on leadership and business growth over the past 50 years,” von Seldeneck says. “When we founded our company with the aim of broadening the ranks, we could not have envisioned the global reach and influence we would achieve. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our Diversified Search Group colleagues and partners who have made our success possible.”

"Judee has forged a lasting legacy as an industry icon who paved the way for countless leaders and entrepreneurs,” says Alexander. "Our team is fortunate to continue building upon this foundation of challenging the status quo with a commitment to enabling our clients to exceed their potential and thrive. Together, we are reshaping industries and sectors as a leading authority in executive search, consulting, and advisory services.”

Diversified Search Group’s leadership convenings will unite community leaders, clients, and partners nationwide. A grand 50th Anniversary celebration is scheduled for October in Philadelphia with key community leaders and partners. Later this year, the firm will release a book co-authored by Founder/Chair Judith von Seldeneck and CEO Aileen Alexander. An inspirational business memoir, this unique book will share stories from these two women whose accomplishments span two generations. Follow them from Capitol Hill to the U.S. Army, accompany them through motherhood and groundbreaking entrepreneurship.

With a curated and collaborative approach spanning executive search, consulting, and convening services, Diversified Search Group continues transforming and activating leadership teams across industries, driving growth, innovation, and sustainable success.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S. for five decades and has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach. It is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about our work and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.