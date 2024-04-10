Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors appoints New Castle banker in special election

INDIANAPOLIS, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “Bank”) is pleased to announce a vacant seat on the Board of Directors (the “Board”) was filled during the Board’s recent 2024 special election.



J. Daniel Maddox, chairman of the board and CEO of Citizens State Bank in New Castle, Ind., will serve as a Member Director representing Indiana and fill an unexpired term from April 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025.

Maddox, who previously served as chief operating officer at Citizens, serves on the Board of the Indiana Bankers Association and the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce. Maddox earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Vermont, and he attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In early June, the Board will announce which seats will be open for the 2024 annual election. Additional information may be found on the Bank’s website: www.fhlbi.com/jointheboard.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy.

