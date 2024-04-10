Self-expanding Stents Market to Reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2033; Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Propel Growth

Newark, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global self-expanding stents market will grow from USD 3.35 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.01 Billion by 2033. Self-expanding stents can be utilized in various vascular and non-vascular medical fields. Interventional cardiology is a typical method of treating coronary artery disease by offering mechanical support during percutaneous coronary interventions while preventing restenosis. Additionally, self-expanding stents play an important role in managing peripheral arterial disease because they restore blood flow throughout diseased arteries in the lower extremities. Beyond providing aid with vascular intervention treatments, these kinds of stents apply across urology, gastroenterology and pulmonology practices, where physicians use them primarily for addressing anatomical regions that suffer from obstructions or strictures such as fistulas.



Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14126



Key Insight of the Self-expanding Stents Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global self-expanding stents market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical technologies, and patient care services are propelled by economic growth and escalating healthcare expenditures across Asia Pacific nations. The growing demand for advanced medical equipment such as self-expanding stents is driven further by rising disposable incomes, urbanization trends and governmental efforts to enhance accessibility to effective healthcare services. The region is witnessing a steady rise in cardiovascular diseases throughout Asia. This increase is related to various factors, including ageing populations, unhealthy lifestyles and epidemiological transitions. A high prevalence of smoking habits alongside obesity, hypertension and diabetes worsens the issue further by imposing a heavy burden on individuals dealing with cardiac conditions. As a result of such an escalating demand for interventional cardiology procedures involving self-expanding stents, an upsurge is being witnessed.



The endovascular self-expandable stents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment includes carotid self-expanding stents, endovascular self-expandable stents, gastrointestinal self-expanding stents, and others. The endovascular self-expandable stents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Endovascular self-expandable stents are diverse devices utilized to address various vascular pathologies. These include peripheral arterial disease (PAD), venous disorders, artery stenosis and aortic aneurysms. These stents can be percutaneously deployed using catheter-based delivery systems to provide structural support, maintain vessel patency and improve blood flow. The global market for endovascular self-expandable stents is being propelled by several factors, such as technological advancements relating to both design and deliverability methods combined with the ever-increasing numbers of individuals affected by vascular ailments, particularly given ageing populations around the world. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to impact the segment's growth positively. The endovascular self-expanding stents are generally used in the minimally invasive procedures.



The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, cardiac centers and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers have become increasingly popular across the globe due to rising demand for outpatient surgical services, which can be attributed to cost reduction, patient convenience and advances in minimally invasive techniques. The ambulatory surgical centers emphasize providing patients with personalized care experiences through efficient healthcare services that provide easy access to endovascular interventions using self-expanding stents. Ambulatory surgical centres possess expertise in performing minimally invasive treatments such as percutaneous, endoscopic and interventional radiology procedures. These align well with using self-expanding stents to treat various clinical indications. Owing to advanced imaging equipment, procedure rooms designed for specific purposes, and a skilled workforce that includes experienced professionals from different disciplines, ambulatory surgical centers can safely undertake complex endovascular procedures, which provide an alternative care option for patients outside traditional hospital settings.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 3.35 billion Market Size in 2033 $ 5.01 Billion CAGR 4.1% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered by Type, End-user, Regions Drivers Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Opportunities Technological Advancements and Innovations Restraints Stringent Regulatory Standards

Browse the full report with a Table of Contents and List of: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/self-expanding-stents-market-14126



Recent Developments:



• In July 2022, The first and only peripheral Tri-axial 4-french low-profile self-expanding stent system to receive FDA approval was introduced by Biotronik in the United States with the Pulsar-18 T3 self-expanding stent system. The tri-axial system's braided shaft design makes it easier to implant the clinically proven Pulsar stent in a stable and precise manner. A 4-French low-profile delivery system may be less likely to cause access site problems and require fewer closure devices than 6-French devices.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures



There is a notable shift in global healthcare towards minimally invasive procedures attributed to patient preferences for less intrusive treatments and advancements in medical technology. This aspect has led to the rise of self-expanding stents as an alternative option for traditional surgical interventions across various vascular and non-vascular illnesses. Self-expanding stent treatment offers several advantages, such as minimal procedural trauma, faster recoveries and better patient outcomes. This aligns with efforts by health systems seeking resource optimization while improving overall patient satisfaction levels. The increasing adoption of self-expandable stents underpins its growing role as a fundamental approach within diverse clinical specialities promoting global minimally invasive therapies. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Cost Containment Pressures and Economic Constraints



The global market for self-expanding stents faces significant challenges due to cost containment pressures and economic constraints. With healthcare expenditures rising, healthcare systems worldwide struggle with limited financial resources, leading to heightened scrutiny of medical spending and effectiveness considerations. In this environment, payers and patients prioritize value-based care and cost-effective solutions - including technologies that offer both clinical efficacy and positive economic outcomes. Therefore, manufacturers in the industry must demonstrate clear long-term value propositions compared to alternative treatments like balloon-expandable stents or surgical interventions to prove their products’ affordability while still ensuring effective treatment.



Opportunity: Expanding Applications Across Medical Specialties



Self-expanding stents are highly versatile and can be used in various medical specialities beyond traditional vascular interventions. They have effectively treated various gastroenterology, urology, and pulmonology conditions. In gastroenterology, for instance, self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) offer relief from malignant strictures in parts such as the oesophagus or colon; they effectively improve patients' quality of life when dealing with advanced cancer symptoms. Similarly useful is their use by urologists to treat urinary tract disorders like ureteral criticisms without surgery, besides offering an alternative to surgical intervention that's more minimally invasive than typical procedures. In addition - pulmonary experts commonly employ them where tracheobronchial strictures cause complications related to airway function after experiencing trauma, leading to Malacia, among other respiratory constraints. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14126



Some of the major players operating in the Self-expanding Stents Market are:



• Cordis

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic

• Veryan Medical

• Biotronik, Inc.

• Cook Medical

• BD Interventional

• Abbott

• Terumo Corporation

• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Carotid Self-expanding Stents

• Endovascular Self-expandable Stents

• Gastrointestinal Self-expanding Stents

• Others



By End-user:



• Hospitals

• Cardiac Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14126/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com