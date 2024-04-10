Prepare for Liftoff: The Ultimate 1000x Sol-Meme Coin Fair Launch Approaches!

New Meme coin MEOWWIF (MWIF) is set for fairlaunch on Pinksale at 6 PM UTC on Thursday, April 11th.

| Source: MEOWWIF MEOWWIF

Montreal, Canada, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Coin Fairlaunch Details :- 

Buy now :- https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/2vKy9Xm76vceZTFL19YAHJMnfV7hYp2ud4HceB1XxMSx

Fairlaunch starts from :- 18:00 UTC 11/04/2024

Contract address – DFTbp7ErNEKUuQFv8dQu8aRSXjzmijYxbZ19rvwJwPgw

View the MEOWWIF contract on solscan https://solscan.io/token/DFTbp7ErNEKUuQFv8dQu8aRSXjzmijYxbZ19rvwJwPgw

Pool Info

> Tokens For Presale :- 500,000,000 (MWIF)

> Tokens For Liquidity :- 242,250,000 (MWIF)

SoftCap :- 10 SOL

> Start Time :-2024.04.11 18:00 (UTC)

> End Time :- 2024.04.13 18:00 (UTC)

> Listing On:- Raydium AMM V4

Liquidity Percent :- 51%

> Liquidity Lockup Time :- 120 days after pool ends


THE MAXIMUM YOU BUY IN PRESALE THE MAXIMUM REWARDS YOU WILL GET IN AIRDROP FROM 5% OF TOTAL SUPPLY .

> LEVEL 1 (SILVER) :-  3- 9.0 SOL

> LEVEL 2 (GOLD) :- 9.01 - 15.0 SOL 
> LEVEL 3 (DIAMOND + 10% BONUS) :- 15.01 - 24.0 SOL
> LEVEL 4 (PLATINUM + 25% BONUS) :- 24.01 - 38% Sol

About MEOWWIF 

In da wild crypto world, James Howell once tossed aside 16,000 bitcoins, said they were trash. But MEOW WIF, da smart cat, sniffed them out and started mining. Now, with Bitcoin ETF hype and halving buzz, dat trash turned to treasure, valued in da millions. Top 20 riches await MEOW WIF. Lesson learned: Never underestimate crypto magic.

Total Supply – 1,000,000,000 (MWIF) 1 Billion

Official website :- https://www.meowwif.xyz
Twitter – https://x.com/meowwif
Telegram – https://t.me/+CHhMKKpxvnY3YTZi


Presale link :- https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/2vKy9Xm76vceZTFL19YAHJMnfV7hYp2ud4HceB1XxMSx


Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Jeffrey D. Wells
Team@meowwif.xyz

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Meme Coin
                            
                            
                                Blockchain Wire
                            
                            
                                Cryptocurrency
                            
                            
                                Crypto
                            
                            
                                Blockchain
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data