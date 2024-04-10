Sircles Crowdfunding Campaign to Close on April 19, 2024, After Raising $1.5 Million

Sacramento, CA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sircles, the social recommendations app designed to revolutionize the way its users discover and share local businesses, is on the cusp of concluding its highly successful crowdfunding campaign on April 19, 2024. The campaign, hosted on Wefunder, has garnered significant attention and support, raising $1.5 million from enthusiastic backers.



Highlights of Sircles’ Crowdfunding Journey:



Rapid Succession Funding: Sircles has raised over $5.5 million from multiple rounds of equity crowdfunding by nearly 5,000 investors. This latest campaign marks their third consecutive crowdfunding effort, demonstrating unwavering investor confidence in the platform.

User Engagement: Sircles boasts a 300% increase in new users in 30 days and an impressive day 2 retention rate of over 60%, indicating that users find value in the platform and continue to engage with it beyond their initial experience.

Influential Catalysts in Sircles’ Growth:



RAD Radio's Role: RAD Radio has served as a significant catalyst in Sircles' initial growth, amplifying its reach and message to a broader audience, thereby contributing to its early success.

Celebrity Partnerships: Sircles' founder, John Worthington and COO, Danny Hinkle, have successfully secured partnerships with notable celebrities including Dale Moss and Jackson Michie, bolstering the platform's credibility and visibility.

Backing by the Maeson Group: The support and backing of the Maeson Group, based out of New York, have been instrumental in providing validation and substantial support to Sircles' mission and vision, further enhancing its trajectory.

The Problem Sircles Solves:

Traditional online review platforms, such as Yelp, have faced criticism for their biased algorithms, negativity, and unfair treatment of small businesses. Sircles takes a different approach by promoting positivity and trust. Here’s how it works:

Recommendations from Friends: Sircles allows users to store their favorite businesses like a digital rolodex. When you recommend a business, it’s publicly displayed for your friends and followers to see. No more negative reviews—just love and positive vibes!

A Safe Space: Unlike other platforms, Sircles intentionally excludes negativity, creating a safe environment for users to explore recommendations, share experiences, and connect with their circle of friends.

Founder’s Vision:

As small business owners themselves, the Sircles team understands the challenges faced by local establishments. They aim to empower businesses while providing users with reliable recommendations from people they trust.

Join the Revolution:

Investors have just two weeks left to participate in Sircles’ crowdfunding campaign. Be part of a movement that reshapes recommendations and supports local businesses. For more information and to invest, visit Sircles on Wefunder.

About Sircles

Sacramento founders of Tech 2U, John Worthington, and Todd Fiore, banded together once again to create Sircles. Sircles is recommendations from friends and people you trust. Store your favorite restaurants, movies, nail salon, etc. Easily find and map your friend's favorites. Get rewarded for sharing. Create your Sircle of Trust. No longer rely on reviews written by strangers, as they are often fake or false. Sircles is, and always will be, a positive, sharing community. For more information go to http://www.sircles.com or to join nearly 5000 investors on Wefunder at wefunder.com/sircles



