Attention Sharecare, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Sharecare stock. Endeavor investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.



Sharecare announced a significant deficiency in its financial reporting internal controls regarding revenue recognition after the markets closed on March 29. Following this disclosure, its stock price plummeted by over 30% during intraday trading on April 1, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising