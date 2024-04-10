New housing measures introduced by Ontario government welcomed by builders

Vaughan, Ont., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legislation introduced today by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra contains myriad measures to spur the construction of much-needed housing in the province, according to the Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON).

“We are pleased the provincial government remains focused on the housing supply crisis by introducing the Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024, which will focus on measures to reduce bureaucracy and allow more homes to be built faster,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “We are in desperate need of all types of housing across the province and must pull out all the stops to get more shovels in the ground. This legislation is certainly positive news for builders.”

“Bureaucracy and red tape are two significant obstacles that builders must overcome in trying to get housing projects underway. This legislation will help to streamline and accelerate approvals and has a number of proposals to reduce building costs and prevent delays.”

For example, the legislation would exempt publicly assisted universities from the Planning Act, allowing them to accelerate the building of new student housing which would ease demand on market-housing options. It would also remove the requirement to have a minimum amount of parking spaces for developments in certain areas near major transit stations, help create additional garden, laneway or basement suites, and reduce project delays by streamlining the system to get quicker planning approvals from the Ontario Land Tribunal.

The Ontario government also intends to release the next edition of the Ontario Building Code, with a focus on enabling more housing supply, which will also be good news for the industry.

“The new legislation reiterates the government’s commitment to tackling the housing supply and affordability crisis,” says Lyall. “To keep the dream of home ownership alive in Ontario, we must get shovels in the ground quicker and make them affordable. Presently, the system is on life support.”

RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.