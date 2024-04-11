A Dance Bag Legacy: Celebrating 20 Years of Rac n Roll

Nashville, Tennessee, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Made for dancers, loved by dance moms. This year, the backstage icon and industry-leading, Rac n Roll, marks its 20th anniversary. Founded by Sharon Middup in 2004, the globally recognized maker of innovative dance bags that double as portable dressing rooms, looks back on where they started and celebrates what’s next. Emerging from a mother’s need to organize her daughter’s costumes for competitions, from their first prototype, Rac n Roll has remained dedicated to simplifying the lives of dancers on the move.

A legacy in the making, since retiring in 2021, Sharon has passed on the reins to her daughter, Lauren Middup—a seasoned dance teacher with a passion for, and first-hand experience of, life both on and backstage. With Lauren now centerstage, Rac n Roll continues its commitment to personalized customer service and evolving their designs to meet the demands of today’s performers.

The signature Rac n Roll dance bags have evolved over the years, now available in fresh color palettes and sizes to accommodate various needs. Equipped with features like insulated pockets, garment racks, and 360-degree wheels, their bags have become essential for dancers, cheerleaders, figure skaters, and pageant contestants alike. Notably, the introduction of privacy curtains revolutionized quick costume changes, ensuring dancers have the space and privacy they need.

In keeping with their tradition of innovation, Rac n Roll introduced new offerings including LED cosmetic bags, portable folding stools, and The Patch Collection which allows dancers to personalize their pieces. Beyond bags, the brand offers an array of accessories including premium garment bags, mirrors, and hanger packs.

More than just a business, Rac n Roll fosters a community where young dancers thrive. Through initiatives like the brand ambassador program and partnerships with charitable organizations, Rac n Roll supports dancers on their journey to independence and success.

As Rac n Roll rings in this milestone, they express heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers and look forward to inspiring the next generation of dancers with their dedication to quality and innovation.





Rac n Roll is a company redefining dance bags. With two decades of experience, the company has crafted luggage that transforms into portable dressing rooms on wheels. By streamlining the backstage experience, their revolutionary products allow performers to focus on what matters most—shining on stage.

