Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on April 18, 2024

Geneva, Switzerland, April 11, 2024 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug development, today announced that it will issue its Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on April 18, 2024. Tim Dyer, CEO and Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science will provide a business update and a review of the Addex product pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) the same day.



Date: April 18, 2023

Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT)

Joining the Conference Call:

Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.



In the 10 minutes prior to the call’s start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.





Webcast registration URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x5teqtxq

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI89ea15fb1edc42c5bba59bbd3f7ab1d3

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex’s lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company’s second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease and post-stroke/TBI recovery. Addex partnership with Indivior on GABAB PAM is advancing multiple drug candidates through clinical candidate selection for substance use disorder. Under the agreement with Indivior, Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough through clinical candidate selection. Addex also holds a 20% share in a private company, Neurosterix LLC which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7NAM for stress related disorders and mGlu2NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol “ADXN” on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com



Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

PR@addextherapeutics.com Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)7968 022075

msinclair@halsin.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

