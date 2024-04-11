HSBC Bank plc : Post Stabilisation Notice

WPP Finance 2013

 Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:WPP Finance 2013
Guarantor (if any):WPP plc, WPP 2005 Limited, WPP Jubilee Limited
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600,000,000                           / EUR 650,000,000
Description:3.625% due 12th September 2029   / 4% due 12th September 2033    
Offer price:99.332                                            / 99.639
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Bank plc


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

