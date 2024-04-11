IT Job Positions Description Guide 2024 - Includes Latest Compliance Requisites, with A Suite of Tools for Modern HR Management

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Internet and Information Technology Positions Description HandiGuide 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Definitive Resource for IT Job Descriptions Now Includes Latest Compliance Requisites

The landscape of Internet and Information Technology (IT) continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, making it imperative for organizations to keep abreast of the latest roles and compliance requirements. The 2024 edition of the United States Internet and IT Positions Description HandiGuide has been meticulously updated to reflect the state of the industry, featuring 326 job descriptions that align with current technical competencies, proficiency levels, and compliance regulations.

A Suite of Tools for Modern HR Management

The HandiGuide offers a full suite of tools designed to streamline HR processes. From a vast collection of position descriptions to resources such as a Job Progression Matrix, Organization Charts, and an Employee Termination Checklist in electronic form, the guide is constructed to ease the HR workflow and help manage personnel more effectively.

Current Compliances and Standards

Given the sharp focus on regulatory compliance and standards, the updated job descriptions within the guide now meet stringent requirements for PCI-DSS, GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, and ITIL. IT positions have been revised to adhere to "Best Practices" as delineated by authoritative entities in the field, ensuring that organizations are equipped to operate as world-class businesses.

Nurturing Career Development

Taking into account the individual employee's career path, the HandiGuide's job descriptions include detailed mappings of the challenges, duties, and organizational priorities of each position. Clear definitions of career progressions facilitate strategic planning and personal growth within the IT sector.

Empowering Companies with Robust Position Profiles

The positions covered range across the spectrum of the IT domain, from executive roles such as CIO, CSO, and CTO to specialized positions like Manager Blockchain Architecture and IoT Solutions Architect.

Each role's description is structured with precision, highlighting the responsibilities and qualifications required to excel in these dynamic positions.

Recently added job descriptions include:

Chief AI Officer

Chief Experience Officer

Chief Information Security Officer

Chief Product Officer

Digital Content Specialist

Manager Artificial Intelligence

Manager Blockchain Architecture

Project Manager Blockchain

Blockchain Analyst

Manager DevOps

Manager Telecommuting

Manager WFH Support

DevOps Job Family

System Analyst Job Family

Full Stack Developer

Web 3 Analyst

Web 3 Developer

