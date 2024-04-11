UK Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029: Upcoming Cables like 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea Strengthen the UK's Global Connectivity

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Data Center Market was valued at USD 8.80 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 2.36%.

The UK data center market is thriving due to the widespread adoption of digital platforms, expanding 5G connectivity, rising internet users, increasing data traffic, government initiatives, and integrating advanced technologies like IoT, big data, and AI. These factors collectively contribute to the heightened demand for data centers.

The UK benefits from a robust network of internet exchange points, including LINX London, LINX Manchester, and others, which facilitate inland connectivity and support seamless data exchange within the country.

The UK boasts 56 submarine cables connecting it to key regions globally, facilitating robust connectivity and supporting initiatives like 5G rollout and cloud service expansion. Upcoming cables like 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea strengthen the UK's global connectivity.

The UK government is actively promoting digital infrastructure through projects like the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, aimed at increasing wireless connectivity by 2030, and the Digital Strategy, outlining comprehensive digital policy across critical domains.

In November 2023, the UK government partnered with IBM to grant access to advanced quantum computers via the cloud. CGG established a 100 petaflops HPC Hub powered by renewable energy, highlighting investments in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

By 2040, it's projected that one million UK businesses will integrate AI-driven technologies, reflecting AI's continued growth trajectory and importance in shaping the digital landscape.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UK colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK

Data Center Colocation Market in the UK

The UK data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

2bm

AECOM

Arup

ARC: MC

Atkins

BladeRoom Data Centres

Bouygues Construction

Deerns

Future-tech

HDR Architecture

INFINITI

ISG

JCA Engineering

Kirby Engineering Group

KMG Partnership

Mace

Mercury Engineering

MiCiM

studioNWA

Oakmont Construction

Sweet Projects

RED

SPIE UK

Skanska

STO Building Group

Sudlows

TTSP

Waldeck

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rolls Royce

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ark Data Centres

China Mobile International (CMI)

Colt Data Centre Services

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Corscale Data Centers

Digital Realty

Data Datacentres

Equinix

Echelon Data Centres

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Ionos

Infinity SDC

Keppel Data Centres

Kao Data

NTT Global Data Centers

Lumen Technologies

Microsoft

Proximity Data Centres

Serverfarm

Sungard Availability Services

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr

New Entrants

CloudHQ

Digital Reef

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Google

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Greater London Berkshire Greater Manchester Other Counties

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the UK data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Greater London

Other Counties

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much is the UK data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in the UK?

What is the growth rate of the UK data center market?

What are the driving factors for the UK data center market?

Who are the new entrants in the UK data center market?









Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UK

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 200+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area

1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Counties

1.6. Counties Covered

1.6.1. Greater Location

1.6.2. Berkshire

1.6.3. Greater Manchester

1.6.4. Other Counties

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in the UK



2. Investment Opportunities in the UK

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the UK Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the UK

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in the UK

3.1. Data Center Demand Factors in the UK

3.2. Colocation Services Market in the UK

3.3. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.4. Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. Breakup of Construction Cost

5.5. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Geography

7.1. Greater London

7.2. Other Counties



8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants





