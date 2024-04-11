Global Medical and Physician Scale Market Outlook Report 2024: Market to Surpass $725 Million by 2029, Driven by Adoption of Smart Scale and IoT & Growing Demand for Neonatal Scales

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical and Physician Scale Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical and Physician Scale Market was valued at USD 469.89 million in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 725.04 million by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 7.50%.

Companies prioritize mergers and acquisitions to increase their industry share and bolster sales in the current global medical and physician scale market landscape. For instance, in 2023, Marsden Group acquired Bailey Instruments, a Manchester-based manufacturer specializing in single-use and reusable medical devices for general surgery and ENT. This strategic acquisition expands Marsden Group's product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, positioning them for future growth in international and UK healthcare markets.

With Bailey Instruments' expertise and innovative solutions, Marsden Group aims to enhance its offerings and improve patient outcomes worldwide. Moreover, in 2023, Rice Lake Weighing Systems acquired Healthweigh scales to improve its healthcare product line, combining leading technology with tailored solutions for patient care across diverse settings.



North America holds the most prominent share of the global medical and physician scale market, accounting for over 27% in 2023. The demand for medical and physician scales is increasing in North America due to rising birth rates and organ transplant surgeries in the region. Also, numerous regional medical scale manufacturers contribute to increased demand through competitive dynamics and product innovation.

Furthermore, the U.S. medical and physician scale market had the highest revenue share in 2023 worldwide. This increased demand in the U.S. is attributed to residents in long-term care centers and the growing number of bariatric surgeries.

Growing Popularity of the Portable Scale



The growing popularity of portable medical scales can be attributed to several factors that collectively address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike. These scales offer a range of advantages that contribute to their increasing adoption in various medical sectors. Primarily, portability enhances the versatility of these scales, allowing healthcare providers to easily transport and use them in different locations within a medical facility or even in remote settings.



For example, Marsden Group offers an M-430 Floor Scale with multiple features such as lightweight & portable, suitable for general practitioners (GP) surgeries, low profile platform for those with limited mobility, and others. Furthermore, the firm product is approved by the Medical Devices Directive (MDD), a regulatory framework for medical devices in the European Union (EU). The organization increases its reach and potential medical and physician-scale consumer base through this.



Diagnostic of Malnutrition With Weigh Scale



Using weigh scales, particularly medical scales, is crucial in diagnosing malnutrition. Malnutrition is characterized by an imbalance between the body's nutrient intake and nutritional requirements, adversely affecting health. Weigh scales are a fundamental tool in assessing nutritional status by measuring an individual's body weight, a key parameter in evaluating nutritional well-being.



Several factors drive the medical and physician scale market for malnutrition diagnosis. Moreover, healthcare professionals, including doctors, dietitians, and nurses, rely on accurate weight measurements to assess and monitor patients' nutritional status. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for developing appropriate intervention and treatment plans to address malnutrition.



Stringent Regulations of the Government



Stringent regulations in the medical and physician scale market, particularly for baby weighing scales, emphasize the critical need for reliability in professional medical settings. For these devices to be deemed suitable for use in such environments, they must adhere to Class III approval standards. The stringent regulations surrounding Class III approval entail a thorough and rigorous evaluation process to verify the accuracy and repeatability of the scales. This ensures that measurements obtained from these scales are reliable and consistent, meeting the high standards required in medical applications.



The classification of Class III approval underscores the commitment to precision and quality, making these scales imperative tools for healthcare professionals when monitoring the weight of infants in the clinical sector. Adherence to these regulations is crucial for maintaining the integrity of medical measurements and ensuring the safety and well-being of patients.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The global medical and physician scale market by product is segmented into floor scale, infant/baby scale, chair scale, body fat scale, and others.

In 2023, the floor scale segment accounted for the highest revenue in the product segment. The high share can be attributed to a heightened focus on weight management and addressing malnutrition concerns. The versatility and accuracy of floor scales make them essential in various settings, from healthcare facilities to fitness centers, catering to the diverse needs of individuals aiming for a healthier lifestyle.



For instance, Health O Meter offers a large heavy-duty floor scale with dial, with key features such as providing accurate and reliable weight measurements and other body composition measures in a fast, easy & accurate manner, among others. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the body fat scale segment accounted for the highest CAGR of more than 8.81% in the global medical and physician scale market.



The segment's growth is supported by several key factors, such as growing consumer health consciousness, the prevalence of fitness and weight management trends, and the increasing interest in athletic performance monitoring. Body fat scales can provide various levels of awareness of body composition, which are becoming popular for individuals striving to achieve and maintain optimal health and fitness levels.

The global medical and physician scale market by end-user is segmented as hospitals, clinics & nursing homes, and care settings.

The demand for medical and physician scales is surging across various healthcare segments. Hospitals are experiencing heightened demand due to the aging population, which requires more extensive medical care, the rising prevalence of bariatric surgeries, and overall population growth.



In 2023, the hospital end-user segment dominated the segmental market share. Furthermore, the growing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness programs within hospitals contributes to the increased adoption of medical scales. Hospitals often incorporate weight management as a component of health promotion initiatives, encouraging patients to monitor and maintain a healthy weight.



Simultaneously, clinics and nursing homes are witnessing increased demand driven by the necessity for specialized care for preterm babies and the growing trend of regular health checkups among the population. Moreover, care settings also increase the demand for medical scales due to increased blood donation camps. By 2050, in the U.S., up to 30 million people will require long-term care services. Moreover, in 2023, California had the most nursing home residents of any state, with over 90,000.



In 2023, the electronic type segment accounted for the highest revenue and exhibited the highest CAGR in the global medical and physician scale market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for electronic scales can be attributed to several factors that align with modern consumer preferences and technological advancements. The emphasis on Convenience and Ease of Use has driven consumers and businesses alike to opt for electronic scales, which offer user-friendly interfaces and streamlined weighing processes. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare has led to a growing interest in home-based monitoring devices. Electronic medical scales, being user-friendly and convenient for home use, have gained popularity among individuals proactively managing their health.

Key Attributes:

Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $469.89 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $725.04 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

