BitFuFu Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.



Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights

Hosting capacity of 515 MW diversified across 24 sites on three continents as of December 31, 2023, compared with 336 MW across 19 sites on one continent as of December 31, 2022

Total mining capacity increased 106.3% to a record 22.9 EH/s as of December 31, 2023, compared to 11.1 EH/S as of December 31, 2022

Cloud-mining registered users increased 61.5% to 304,270 as of December 31, 2023 compared to 188,460 as of December 31, 2022

Bitcoin (“BTC”) production from self-mining operations increased 26.6% to 3,577 BTCs in 2023, from 2,825 BTCs in 2022

BTC production by customers from cloud-mining solutions increased 98.4% to 6,756 BTCs in 2023, from 3,405 BTCs in 2022

Cost to mine BTC from self-mining operations in 2023 averaged US$28,200 per BTC versus US$21,500 per BTC in 2022

Operational Highlights

Metric

As of December 31, 2023 2022 Hosting capacity (MW) 515 336 Total mining capacity (EH/s) (1) 22.9 11.1 Cloud-mining registered Users 304,270 188,460 For the Year ended December 31 2023 2022 BTC Produced From BitFuFu self-mining operations 3,577 2,825 By customers from cloud-mining solutions(2) 6,756 3,405 Average BTC produced per day by customers and BitFuFu 28.3 17.1





(1) Defined as the hash rate that could theoretically be generated if all miners that have been energized are currently in operation including miners that may be temporarily offline. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. (2) Defined as the amount of BTC that was produced during the year by customers using mining capacity purchased from cloud-mining solutions.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$284.1 million in 2023, representing an increase of 43.3% from US$198.2 million in 2022

Revenue from cloud-mining solutions was US$178.0 million in 2023, representing an increase of 79.1% increase from US$99.4 million in 2022

Revenue from Bitcoin self-mining operations was US$100.2 million in 2023, representing an increase of 66.2% from US$60.3 million in 2022

Net income was US$10.5 million in 2023 , representing an increase of 337.5% compared with US$2.4 million in 2022

representing an increase of 337.5% compared with US$2.4 million in 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was US$41.7 million in 2023, representing an increase of 5.3% compared with US$39.6 million in 2022

Combined balance of cash and cash equivalents and digital assets 1 were US$76.0 million as of December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 11.1% compared with US$68.4 million as of December 31, 2022

were US$76.0 million as of December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 11.1% compared with US$68.4 million as of December 31, 2022 BitFuFu raised US$75.1 million in connection with its business combination and listing on NASDAQ in March 2024.



Leo Lu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “In 2023, BitFuFu witnessed significant growth, reflecting the increasing recognition of the value we offer customers through our cloud-mining solutions. Our ability to flexibly allocate mining capacity between self-mining and cloud-mining services, and between leased and owned miners, based on our assessment of market dynamics and strategic forecasts, drove the rapid growth in our cloud-mining business in 2023.”

“Building on the momentum in our cloud-mining business, we plan to continue leveraging our competitive advantage in this segment, expand our operations and cultivate new partnerships with other industry players.”

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue in 2023 was US$284.1 million, representing an increase of 43.3% from US$198.2 million in 2022, primarily due to an increase in revenue from cloud-mining solutions and self-mining operations which was partially offset by the suspension of sales and leasing of mining equipment and sourcing services for mining equipment sales operations as part of the Company’s strategic shift towards the development of its cloud-mining business in 2023.

Revenue from cloud-mining solutions in 2023 was US$178.0 million, representing an increase of 79.1% from US$99.4 million in 2022, primarily due to increases in repeat purchases of cloud-mining services from existing customers and new customers, and increase in average selling price. Revenue from existing customers was US$138.9 million and new customers was US$39.1 million in 2023, accounting for 78.0% and 22.0% of revenue from cloud-mining solutions, respectively. In 2022, revenue from existing customers was US$66.0 million and new customers was US$33.4 million, accounting for 66.4% and 33.6% of revenue from cloud-mining solutions, respectively.

Revenue from Bitcoin self-mining operations in 2023 was US$100.2 million, representing an increase of 66.2% from US$60.3 million in 2022, primarily due to an 88.4% year-over-year increase in the average hash rate used for self-mining operations and a 9.5% year-over-year increase in the annual average price of BTC produced, which was partially offset by an increase in blockchain difficulty2 for BTC mining resulting in a decrease in BTC output per tera-hash. BTC production from self-mining operations increased 26.6% to 3,577 BTCs in 2023, from 2,825 BTCs in 2022.

Revenue from hosting services and others in 2023 was US$5.8 million, a decrease of 26.9% from US$8.0 million in 2022, primarily due to the temporary suspension of hosted miners by customers seeking to limit mining losses during periods when BTC prices were low.

The Company did not generate revenue from its sourcing services for mining equipment, leasing services or sales of mining equipment in 2023, as part of the Company’s strategic shift towards the development of its cloud-mining business. The Company generated US$18.8 million, US$1.3 million and US$10.4 million from its sourcing services for mining equipment, leasing services and sales of mining equipment in 2022, respectively.

Cloud-mining solutions accounted for 62.7% of our total revenue in 2023, Bitcoin self-mining operations accounted for 35.2%, and hosting services and others accounted for 2.1%.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue in 2023 was US$271.4 million, representing an increase of 67.5% from US$162.0 million in 2022, primarily due to costs associated with the expansion of its cloud-mining solutions and self-mining operations which was partially offset by a decrease in costs associated with hosting services and sourcing, leasing and sales of mining equipment.

Operating Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses in 2023 were US$1.9 million, representing a decrease of 5.3% from US$2.0 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in market demand which partially reduced the need for advertising and promotional campaigns.

General and administrative expenses in 2023 were US$3.7 million, representing an increase of 32.1% from US$2.8 million in 2022, primarily due to a US$0.5 million increase in payroll costs associated with the recruiting of additional talent and a US$0.3 million increase in consulting expenses associated with the Company’s business development.

Research and development expenses in 2023 were US$1.7 million, representing an increase of 11.3% from US$1.6 million in 2022, primarily due to an increase in payroll costs of technical and development employees.

There were no impairment losses on mining equipment in 2023, compared to US$11.9 million in 2022.

Impairment loss on digital assets in 2023 was US$7.0 million, representing a decrease of 45.7% from US$12.9 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in BTC price in 2023. The Company did not implement the early adoption of FASB fair value accounting rules, ASU No. 2023-08, in 2023, and accordingly recognized impairment on digital assets whenever the carrying value of the Company’s digital assets exceeds the fair value of the digital assets on daily basis.

Gains on sales of digital assets in 2023 were US$18.2 million, compared with US$4.9 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 50% year-over-year increase in the amount of BTC sold in 2023 and an increase in the difference between the selling price and the carrying value of BTC sold in 2023 driven by the increase in BTC price during the second half of 2023 when the sales were made.

Net Income

Net income in 2023 was US$10.5 million, compared with US$2.4 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was US$41.7 million, compared with US$39.6 million in 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and digital assets of US$76.0 million, compared with US$68.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu is a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider. BitFuFu received early investment from Bitmain, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains Bitmain’s sole strategic partner in the cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with Bitmain, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://investors.bitfufu.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

BitFuFu uses and considers Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental metrics in reviewing and evaluating its performance. BitFuFu defines Adjusted EBITDA as (1) GAAP net profit/loss, plus (2) adjustments to add back interest expense/(income), income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation and amortization; and (3) adjustments for non-recurring items, if any. BitFuFu believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the consolidated financial results in the same manner as its management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods. However, Non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under GAAP and are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company’s operations. BitFuFu’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods of other companies, and therefore, the comparability of such measure may be limited. In addition, this non-GAAP financial measure adjusts for the impact of items that BitFuFu does not consider indicative of the operational performance of its business and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its future performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. BitFuFu encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Appendix I: Financial statements



For the years ended December 31, 2023

US$ ‘000 2022

US$ ‘000 Total revenues 284,106 198,199 Cost of revenues Cost of revenues incurred to a related party (166,541 )

(83,878 ) Cost of revenues incurred to third parties (80,397 )

(59,955 ) Cost of revenues – depreciation and amortization (24,455 )

(18,134 ) Total cost of revenues (271,393 )

(161,967 ) Gross profit 12,713 36,232 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (1,863 )

(1,952 ) General and administrative expenses (3,682 )

(2,735 ) Research and development expenses (1,741 )

(1,564 ) Credit loss provision for receivables (100 )

(608 ) Impairment loss on assets held by FTX -

(9,827 ) Impairment loss on digital assets (6,987 )

(12,949 ) Impairment loss on mining equipment - (11,850 ) Loss on disposal of subsidiary - - Realized gain on sales of digital assets 18,231 4,948 Realized fair value gain on digital asset borrowings - 4,206 Total operating expenses, net 3,858 (32,331 ) Operating income 16,571 3,901 Interest expense (5,536 ) (2,517 ) Interest income 1,055 343 Other income/(expenses), net 587 50 Income before income taxes 12,677 1,777 Income tax (expense)/benefit (2,183 ) 666 Net income and total comprehensive income 10,494 2,443 Earnings per share: Ordinary shares – basic and diluted (US$) 0.07 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share: Ordinary shares – basic and diluted 150,000,000 149,383,562





BITFUFU INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2023

US$ ‘000 2022

US$ ‘000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 32,005 60,431 Digital assets 43,979 8,010 Accounts receivable, net 3,838 6,270 Amount due from related parties 38 37 Prepayments 39,566 12,524 Other current assets 1,843 301 Total current assets 121,269 87,573 Non-current assets: Equipment, net 81,857 106,291 Deposits 2,683 - Deferred tax assets, net 4,224 4,471 Total non-current assets 88,764 110,762 Total assets 210,033 198,335 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payables 806 38 Contract liabilities 47,724 6,443 Taxes payable 2,233 5,126 Accrued expenses and other payables 5,368 3,292 Amount due to a related party 30,229 67,162 Total current liabilities 86,360 82,061 Non-current liabilities: Long-term payables 102,435 109,435 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,904 - Total non-current liabilities 106,339 109,435 Total liabilities 192,699 191,496 Total shareholders’ equity 17,334 6,839 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 210,033 198,335





Appendix II: Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 US$ ‘000 US$ ‘000 Net profit 10,494 2,443 Add: Interest expenses, net 4,481 2,174 Add: Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,183 (666 ) Add: Depreciation 24,501 18,156 Add: Impairment loss on mining equipment - 11,850 Add: Impairment loss on assets held by FTX - 9,827 Minus: Realized fair value gain on digital asset borrowings - (4,206 ) Adjusted EBITDA 41,659 39,578





1 BTC was measured at carrying value. The Company has not implemented the early adoption of FASB fair value accounting rules, ASU No. 2023-08, Accounting for and Disclosure of Crypto Assets, in its financials for full year 2023. Starting from January 1, 2024, the Company will adopt the new FASB fair value accounting rules.

2 Blockchain difficulty is a technical term in BTC mining, which affects the unit mining output per terahash. The higher of blockchain difficulty, the less BTC will be produced by each hash rate unit.



