2024 Circular Economy Overview within the Global Lighting Industry: Central Practices, Roadmaps of Selected OEMs, Remanufacturing and Reuse, Recycling, Product Life Extension and Eco-friendly Materials

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Economy in the Global Lighting Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides an overview of the current circular economy practices in the lighting industry. It identifies and explores the most essential practice areas and derives meaningful conclusions about the state of circular economy adoption in the lighting industry.

Natural resource scarcity, the harmful environmental impacts of emissions, and discarded materials in landfills and water bodies are pressing global challenges. The lighting industry significantly contributes to eWaste and pollution, including greenhouse gases and used materials from parts. This challenge warrants adopting circular economy principles over the prevailing linear economy models in every stage of any industry's supply chain.

The circular economy is an alternative economic model that focuses on reducing waste and pollution by promoting product reuse, repair, and recycling. The circular economy is significant in the lighting industry for several reasons, as it addresses various environmental, economic, and social challenges associated with traditional linear economic models, such as resource efficiency, waste reduction, and energy conservation.



OEMs embrace circular practices to meet regulators' decarbonization goals and make supply chains and manufacturing practices sustainable and cost-effective in the long run. By integrating circular economy principles into the lighting industry, companies can contribute to sustainability, reduce waste, and create a more environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing and consumption. This approach aligns with broader efforts to build a more sustainable and resource-efficient global economy.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digitalization of Lighting Systems and Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability Initiatives by Governments

Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships for Effective Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Circular Economy in the Lighting Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Linear Economy

Circular Economy

Benefits of the Circular Economy

Importance of the Circular Economy for Lighting

Selected Countries with Net-Zero Targets

Lighting Circular Economy - Central Practices

Circular Economy Roadmaps of Selected OEMs

Remanufacturing and Reuse Remanufacturing and Reuse in Lighting Remanufacturing and Reuse - Benefits, Drivers, and Challenges Remanufacturing and Reuse - Selected Activities Remanufacturing and Reuse - Case Studies

Recycling Recycling - Benefits, Drivers, and Challenges Recycling - Importance to Lighting Recycling - Selected Activities Recycling - Case Studies

Product Life Extension Product Life Extension - Benefits and Models Product Life Extension in Lighting Product Life Extension - Case Study

Eco-friendly Materials Eco-friendly Materials - Importance to Lighting Eco-friendly Materials - Selected Activities



