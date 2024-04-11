Global Smart Cities Technology Report (by Region and Technology) to 2028: Insights from 70 New Executive Interviews with Market Leading Companies and New Detailed Profiles of 117 Solution Vendors

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities: Connected Public Spaces - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates major application areas for connected public spaces including smart street lighting, smart parking, smart waste collection, air quality monitoring and smart city surveillance.

The public spaces of a city - such as streets, squares and transportation hubs - have become more and more crowded and congested by traffic. Meanwhile, safety concerns are also heightened as the risk for criminal activities, traffic accidents and even terrorist attacks grows larger. Improvements in the management of the public spaces of cities therefore become important to ensure that growing challenges of energy consumption, environmental degradation and public safety are addressed in the best possible way. The advancement of IoT technologies has opened up entirely new possibilities for cities to efficiently manage assets, resources and services across multiple city verticals, and effectively given rise to the concept of smart cities. Five smart city verticals have emerged as particularly important for the management of public spaces - smart street lighting, smart parking, smart waste management, urban air quality monitoring and smart city surveillance.

Smart street lighting solutions enable remote monitoring, control and management of street lighting networks. By the end of 2023, the global installed base of individually controlled smart street lights amounted to 23.4 million units (excluding China). Growing at a CAGR of 21.9 percent, the number is expected to reach 63.0 million in 2028. Europe is the leading adopter, accounting for more than 40 percent of the installed base. North America was the second largest market while the Rest of World region currently constitutes the fastest growing market. At the end of 2023, the leading smart street lighting vendor was Dutch Signify with an installed base of 5.3 million lighting controls. Included in the top three are also US-based Itron and British Lucy Group with its brands Flashnet and Lucy Zodion.

Smart parking solutions based on connected parking occupancy detection sensors offer the possibility to provide real-time visibility of parking availability anywhere in a city. The dominant sensor types for such applications are in-ground and surface-mount sensors, collectively referred to as ground parking sensors. In 2023, there were 1.3 million smart ground parking sensors installed globally (excluding China). The number will grow to 3.2 million units by 2028. Europe accounted for around 49 percent of the installed sensors while the North American and Rest of World regions represented around 259,000 and 410,000 devices respectively. At the end of 2023, the leading vendors in the market were Frogparking, CivicSmart and Urbiotica.

The primary hardware needed for smart waste management applications is smart waste sensors that measure fill-levels in waste bins and containers throughout a city. These sensors may either be pre-integrated into bins and containers, for example as a smart bin offering, or retrofitted on existing collection points. The installed base of smart waste sensors reached 1.25 million units globally in 2023 (excluding China). The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8 percent to reach 3.50 million units in 2028. Europe constitutes the leading market, accounting for around 45 percent of the global installed base. At the end of 2023, the leading vendors of smart waste sensor technology were the US-based, RoadRunner, Waste Harmonics and BigBelly as well as Norwegian REEN.

Traditional air quality monitoring systems have been around for decades to enable regulatory monitoring operations and typically consist of highly advanced and expensive stations deployed only at one or a few locations in major cities. The last decade has however seen a growing adoption of increasingly cheap and small non-regulatory and networked air quality monitoring devices that can serve as useful complements to traditional regulatory monitoring networks. The global installed base of such devices amounted to 154,000 units in 2023 and the figure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4 percent in the next five years. The market is still in a nascent stage. Europe, North America and China lead the adoption. Leading vendors include companies such as Aclima, Aeroqual, Airly, Breeze Technologies, Clarity Movement, Ecomesure, Envea, Environmental Instruments (AQMesh), Kunak Technologies, Libelium, Met One Instruments (Acoem), PurpleAir, Sailhero and Vaisala.

Smart city surveillance refers to the use of networked security technology to improve safety levels in urban areas. The market is dominated by fixed network surveillance infrastructure, but applications such as body-worn cameras and gunshot detection sensors have also emerged as important complements for city surveillance operations. The smart city surveillance equipment market was in 2023 worth € 12.5 billion, with Asia-Pacific and in particular China accounting for the majority. The market will grow at a CAGR of 16.8 percent to reach € 27.3 billion by 2028. Leading video surveillance vendors include the Chinese vendors Hikvision and Dahua Technology as well as Swedish Axis Communications, while the leading providers of urban gunshot detection and BWCs are SoundThinking and Axon respectively.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 70 new executive interviews with market leading companies

360-degree overview of the smart cities ecosystem

In-depth analysis of smart street lighting, parking, waste collection, air quality monitoring and city surveillance

New detailed profiles of 117 solution vendors

Summary of industry trends in each market segment

Market forecasts by region and technology lasting until 2028

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 The global trend of urbanisation

1.2 Smart cities and connected public spaces

1.2.1 Smart city architecture

1.2.2 The management of public spaces

1.3 IoT network technologies

1.3.1 Network architectures

1.3.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

1.3.3 The role of wired and wireless networks for connected public spaces

1.4 Wireless IoT communications technologies

1.4.1 3GPP cellular technologies

1.4.2 3GPP-based LPWA

1.4.3 Non 3GPP-based LPWA

1.4.4 Other RF & IEEE 802.15.4

2 Smart Street Lighting

2.1 The transition to LED and adaptive lighting

2.2 Smart street lighting

2.2.1 Smart street lighting infrastructure

2.3 Market analysis

2.3.1 Market forecasts

2.3.2 Industry analysis

2.3.3 A new era of competition within smart street lighting

2.3.4 Additional market developments and observations

2.4 Company profiles

3. Smart Parking

3.1 Urban traffic and parking

3.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

3.1.2 Traffic congestion and parking inefficiencies

3.1.3 Types of parking and asset ownership

3.2 Smart parking

3.2.1 Smart parking infrastructure

3.3 Parking space occupancy monitoring

3.3.1 Global occupancy level monitoring

3.3.2 Single space occupancy detection

3.4 Market analysis

3.4.1 Market forecasts

3.4.2 Industry analysis

3.4.3 The threat from camera-based solutions looms large

3.4.4 Market consolidation predicted in the near-to-mid term

3.4.5 Additional market developments and observations

3.5 Company profiles

4. Smart Waste Collection

4.1 Global waste generation and management

4.2 Smart waste sensors

4.2.1 Smart waste collection infrastructure

4.3 Market analysis

4.3.1 Market forecasts

4.3.2 Industry analysis

4.3.3 LPWA has improved the business case for smart sensors

4.3.4 Additional market developments and observations

4.4 Company profiles

5. Urban Air Quality Monitoring

5.1 Ambient air pollution

5.1.1 Types of ambient air pollution

5.1.2 The measurement and communication of ambient air quality

5.2 Ambient air quality monitoring technologies

5.2.1 Ambient air quality monitoring applications

5.3 Ambient air quality monitoring in smart cities

5.4 Market analysis

5.5 Company profiles

6. Smart City Surveillance

6.1 Issues of public safety

6.1.1 Criminal activities and terrorist threats

6.2 Smart City Surveillance

6.2.1 Fixed video surveillance infrastructure

6.2.2 Body-worn cameras (BWCs) for law enforcement

6.2.3 Gunshot detection and localisation system

6.3 Market analysis

6.3.1 Market forecasts

6.3.2 Industry analysis

6.3.3 Western vendors turn to new strategies to mitigate the Chinese AI advantage

6.3.4 Hybrid and cloud-based solutions are picking up speed

6.3.5 The impact of 5G technology on networked surveillance

6.4 Company profiles



Companies Profiled:

Acuity Brands

CityLight.net

Current Lighting

Dimonoff

Dhyan

Flashnet (Lucy Group)

Fonda Technology

Itron

LACROIX

LED Roadway Lighting

Lucy Zodion (Lucy Group)

Quantela

Revetec

Rongwen Energy Technology Group

Schreder

Sensus (Xylem)

Signify

SSE

ST Engineering Telematics Wireless

TVILIGHT

TerraGo

Ubicquia

Umpi

CivicSmart

CommuniThings

eleven-x

Fangle Technology

Fleximodo (GOSPACE LABS)

Frogparking

Fybr

Intelliport

Intercomp

IoT Solutions Malta

MinebeaMitsumi & Paradox Engineering

Movebroad Technology

Nedap

Nietzsche Enterprise (NHR)

Nwave Technologies

ParkHelp Technologies

PNI

SICK Mobilisis

Smart City System

Smart Parking

Urbiotica

BH Technologies

Bigbelly

Bintel

Dingtek Technology

Ecube Labs

EMZ-Environmental Technology

Evreka

KS Technologies

Milesight

Mr. Fill

Nordsense

REEN

RoadRunner

Recycle Track Systems

Sayme

Sensoneo

Sigrenea (SUEZ)

SLOC

SmartEnds

Superfy

TST Sistemas

Waste Vision

Waste Harmonics (Keter Environmental Services)

Wellness TechGroup

Aclima

Aeroqual

Airly

Aurassure (DATOMS)

Breeze Technologies

Clarity Movement

EarthSense Systems

Ecomesure

eLichens

Enginko

Envea

Environmental Instruments

Kunak Technologies

Libelium

Lunar Outpost

MagnaSCI

Met One Instruments (Acoem)

Oizom

Palas

PurpleAir

Sailhero Environmental Protection High-Tech

Vaisala

Vortex

Axis Communications (Canon)

Dahua Technology

Hanwha Vision

Hikvision

Honeywell

Infinova

Motorola Solutions

IDIS

i-PRO

Tiandy Technologies

Uniview Technologies

Vivotek

Axon

Digital Ally

Shenzhen Jingyi (Pe)

Reveal Media

Utility Associates

WCCTV

Zepcam

Flock Safety

SoundThinking

