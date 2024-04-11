Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market To Reach USD 407.8 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growth in chronic diseases to propel the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

The rise in chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and neurological disorders serves as a significant driving force propelling the nanotechnology drug delivery market forward. These persistent illnesses present formidable challenges to healthcare due to their complex nature. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, there was a substantial rise in invasive breast cancer in women were prevalent in the United States in 2023.

Nanoparticles, nanocarriers, and other nanoscale drug delivery platforms offer unique attributes that enhance drug stability, solubility, bioavailability, and control over release kinetics. For example, researchers from the National University of Singapore, in collaboration with other institutions, demonstrated in April 2022 the potential of nano-sized vesicles released by red blood cells for delivering immunotherapeutic RNA molecules to suppress breast cancer and metastasis.

Furthermore, continuous advancements in nanomaterials have opened up new avenues for treating cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Notably, the application of nanoparticles and nanocarriers in cardiology has attracted significant attention due to their inherent characteristics. These include the ability to actively and passively target cardiac tissues, enhanced target specificity, and increased sensitivity, all of which contribute to their potential in addressing CVDs.

Segmentation Overview:

The nanotechnology drug delivery market has been segmented into product type, route of administration, application, end-user, and region.

The oral route of administration led the segment in 2023.

Based on the route of administration, the market is further segmented as oral, parenteral, topical, nasal, transdermal, and others. Oral experienced significant growth in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the most common drug delivery routes, convenience of non-invasive treatment, and patient compliance.

Liposomes dominated the product segment and will continue to retain a leading position.

The market segmentation, based on product type, comprises nanoparticles, liposomes, micelles, nanosuspensions, dendrimers, and nanotubes. Liposomes are expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period owing to enhanced drug stability, prolonged circulation time, and improved drug solubility and bioavailability.

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Report Highlights:

The nanotechnology drug delivery market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2032.

Technological advancements in nanotechnology have significantly fueled nanotechnology drug delivery market growth.

Europe is witnessing rapid growth in the nanotechnology drug delivery market due to a well-established pharmaceutical industry, robust regulatory framework, and significant investments in research and development.

Some prominent players in the nanotechnology drug delivery market report include Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc.s

