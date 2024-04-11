Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes, Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stationary Units segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production

Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding

Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust

Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity

Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth

The report features profiles of 34 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Fumex, Inc.

AAF International (American Air Filter)

Air Quality Engineering

Lasermet Ltd.

Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

PlymoVent Group BV

Industrial Maid, LLC

Techflow Enterprises Pvt, Ltd.

Air Systems International, Inc.

Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc.

AR FILTRAZIONI S.r.l.

KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Economic Outlook

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



