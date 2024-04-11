Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes, Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stationary Units segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market
- Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption
- Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
- Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production
- Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
- Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
- Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding
- Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust
- Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity
- Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
- Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth
The report features profiles of 34 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Fumex, Inc.
- AAF International (American Air Filter)
- Air Quality Engineering
- Lasermet Ltd.
- Sentry Air Systems, Inc.
- Nederman Holding AB
- PlymoVent Group BV
- Industrial Maid, LLC
- Techflow Enterprises Pvt, Ltd.
- Air Systems International, Inc.
- Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc.
- AR FILTRAZIONI S.r.l.
- KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|384
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Economic Outlook
- Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e669w7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment