Snowseed PDT token listed on CEX exchange 'MEXC'

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a crypto exchange, has listed PDT coins which is mineable on Snowseed platform, the world's first RWA-based NFT issuing platform.





PDT Coin is a coin that will be used in the PDT Cancer Hospital, which is scheduled to be commercialized soon in Indonesia, and is created by establishing a foundation with S. Budi, an executive of Lipo Group, the 6th largest business in Indonesia, and Dr. Anang, a former director of Siloam Hospital, the largest hospital in Indonesia and an affiliate of Lipo Group.

On the 22nd, it was confirmed that there are plans to increase the liquidity pool by listing on MEXC following LBANK, a CEX exchange, as well as decentralized exchanges such as Jupiter and Raydium.

A PDT Coin official said, "Due to the nature of Indonesia, it is a country made up of about 18,000 islands, so although the smartphone distribution rate is high, it is not easy to use a centralized bank. Therefore, the distribution of blockchain-based decentralized coins has become active, and many companies are preparing payment methods using them, and coins have been issued in line with the project of about 70 PDT cancer hospitals across the country to reduce medical blind spots."

In addition, "PDT Coin will support cancer patients not only throughout Indonesia but also around the world to receive cancer treatment in Indonesia at lower cost, and by paying through the platform, they will be able to receive PDT cancer treatment anywhere in the world with a single payment."

Meanwhile, the MEXC exchange, where this listing took place, is headquartered in Singapore and was established and operated in 2018, and is operated by renting hosting servers that are operating stably in a total of four countries. In addition, branch offices provide cryptocurrency services in more than 70 countries around the world, including Singapore and Korea.

