Sania Therapeutics to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

LONDON, UK & NEW YORK, USA – 11 April 2024, Sania Therapeutics (the “Company”), focused on developing targeted genetic medicines for prevalent disorders today announces that it will be presenting three posters at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place from 7-11 May 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Further details are below.

Title: Generating human-evolved, cell-type-specific AAV capsids for targeted gene delivery

Session Date/Time: 5/8/2024 12:00:00 PM

Session Title: Wednesday Posters: AAV Vectors - Capsid Engineering

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 503

Title: Titratable control of neuronal activity using precision genetic neuromodulation

Session Date/Time: 5/10/2024 12:00:00 PM

Session Title: Friday Posters: Neurologic Diseases

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 1606

Title: A low dose, targeted, and controllable gene therapy for the treatment of spasticity

Session Date/Time: 5/9/2024 12:00:00 PM

Session Title: Thursday Posters: Neurologic Diseases

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 1140

Abstracts details will be shared in due course and the posters will be made available on Sania’s website following their presentation.

About Sania Therapeutics

Sania Therapeutics is a ground-breaking biotechnology company pioneering new approaches for targeted and controllable gene therapies to access prevalent disorders. Sania's approach harnesses neural circuits as a gateway to disease states. Their research and development is centred around a human-first approach to ultimately build more translatable, safer and cost-effective AAV gene therapies capable of treating millions of patients. Sania is based in London, UK. For more information visit www.saniarx.com.