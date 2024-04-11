Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO Christopher J. Moreau to Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar on April 16th, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to participate in an upcoming special CEO interview and Q & A session on April 16th, 2024, at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT, hosted by Market Radius Research.



Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Christopher J. Moreau will discuss the recent Ifendprodil transaction with Seyltx and the plans and milestones in store for Algernon's DMT stroke research program in 2024 and beyond.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the CEO questions in real-time, following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGN)

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, April 16th at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Webcast Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2417121683894/WN_Jsop9LZ1QgmLjaiRfjcqgQ

About Market Radius Research

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and may be compensated for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals is the parent company of a private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury and has an active research program for chronic kidney disease.

Algernon recently announced that it closed on its agreement with Seyltx Inc., a privately owned U.S. based drug development company, for the acquisition of Algernon’s NP-120 (Ifenprodil) research program for the purchase price of USD $2M cash and a 20% common share equity position in Seyltx.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com

