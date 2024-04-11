Revolutionary DePIN Rideshare Platform CRUIZ Rewards Early Adopters with Crypto Incentives

DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind CRUIZ has announced the launch of its avant-garde rideshare service. This AI-driven platform, leveraging DePIN technology, aims to redefine urban travel. Unlike traditional services, CRUIZ rewards early users and referrers with points that can be converted into CRUIZ tokens. These tokens hold real-value, offering versatility in their use, from purchasing rideshare services to holding potential for investment growth.



Pioneering Economic Benefits for Drivers and Passengers

CRUIZ is committed to disrupting the rideshare market with its groundbreaking economic model. By reducing marketing costs and employing decentralized strategies to lower expenses, the platform ensures drivers receive a higher percentage of earnings. At the same time, passengers can enjoy more affordable travel options. This approach contrasts sharply with conventional rideshare platforms, positioning CRUIZ as a leader in cost-effective transportation.

User-Centric Rewards and Referral System

At the heart of CRUIZ's growth strategy is a unique rewards system that recognizes the community's role in expanding and enhancing the platform. Through its referral program, users can earn points leading to CRUIZ tokens, creating a thriving ecosystem where everyone benefits.

Fostering Sustainable Growth and Empowering Users

The introduction of CRUIZ's native cryptocurrency underscores the platform's commitment to immediate rewards and long-term development. A nominal fee on transactions supports ongoing enhancements and strategic partnerships, aimed at maximizing long-term value for its users.

Strategic Rollout and Future Developments

CRUIZ has outlined a phased approach for its rollout, starting with market research and user experience refinements. Future phases will introduce AI algorithms to personalize rewards and track community engagement, setting the stage for a comprehensive application and infrastructure expansion.

About CRUIZ

In the dynamic world of rideshare services, CRUIZ stands out with its use of AI and blockchain technology, ensuring secure transactions and offering significant benefits for drivers, passengers, and community members alike. By embracing Web3 technologies, CRUIZ is charting a new course for the future of ridesharing.

