Flexion Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program, Enhancing Commitment to Public Sector Software Projects

MADISON, Wis., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion, a leading software development company specializing in public sector projects, proudly announces its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner program. This milestone underscores Flexion's dedication to providing innovative solutions and exceptional services to government agencies and organizations.



As an AWS Public Sector Partner, Flexion gains access to a wealth of resources (including the use of the AWS Partner Solutions Finder), AWS expertise, and other types of support, further strengthening its ability to deliver cutting-edge software solutions tailored to the unique needs of our public sector clients. By leveraging AWS's robust cloud infrastructure and services, Flexion can enhance scalability, security, and performance while driving innovation in the public sector and other projects.

Flexion has a proven track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for public-sector clients, including government agencies such as the General Services Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the United States Tax Court, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on their cloud modernization journeys. In addition to the government sector, Flexion also works for educational institutions and commercial ventures.

"Our team is dedicated to helping public sector organizations navigate digital transformation and achieve their mission-critical objectives," says Rick Giese, Vice President of Advising Services. "Becoming an AWS Public Sector Partner strengthens our capabilities and further reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

With the AWS Public Sector Partner badge, Flexion distinguishes itself as a reliable and trusted collaborator for public modernization efforts. The relationship with AWS enables Flexion to maintain its position at the forefront of technological advancements and best practices, ensuring continued success in serving the evolving needs of government entities.

For more information about Flexion and its services, visit Flexion's website.

About Flexion

Flexion is an innovative software development company with more than 25 years of experience delivering excellence to our clients. We help organizations adapt and grow by building high-quality software solutions that are easy to use, change, and modernize. Our particular human-centered agile approach generates options at all levels that enable customers to respond to changing business needs, user preferences, and emerging technologies. Our culture is built on autonomy, trust, collaboration, and transparency; we believe that successful delivery starts with hiring the right team and cultivating a strong people-first culture. We take pride in helping to revolutionize digital solutions in a more human-centric manner.