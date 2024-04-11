Inovalon Launches SDOH Market Insights SaaS Solution For Life Sciences To Elevate Health Equity Driven Engagement

BOWIE, Md., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today launched SDOH Market Insights to help life sciences organizations make data-driven decisions to address disparities in health outcomes and access. This new SaaS solution delivers advanced data visualizations and analytics that identify social risk factors and how they impact healthcare utilization and quality within specific populations. SDOH Market Insights is built on Inovalon’s MORE² Registry®, the industry’s leading, primary source patient dataset. This solution integrates patient demographic, clinical, geospatial, and social drivers of health (SDOH) data to inform strategies intended to overcome access barriers, optimize engagement, and achieve more equitable and better care at lower costs.



The healthcare and life sciences community has long understood the powerful effect social and economic factors — such as income, language proficiency, and access to transportation — can have on health outcomes. Studies indicate that these factors contribute up to 80% of health outcomes, and Inovalon’s research demonstrates that health disparities can impact certain populations differently, so the lack of comprehensive and actionable SDOH data makes it challenging to benchmark and improve performance. SDOH Market Insights provides a comprehensive understanding of how SDOH impacts patients and healthcare by characterizing population profiles and focusing on geographic areas of interest to help guide personalized interventions, quality improvements, resource utilization, medication adherence, value-based care, clinical trial recruitment, and optimization.

"Achieving health equity simply isn't possible without a complete view of how social drivers of health impact populations," said John Chinnici, President and General Manager of Insights at Inovalon. "For example, only about half of Americans adhere to prescribed chronic medications. Social drivers can exacerbate nonadherence when life sciences and providers are not working together to make data-driven interventions. We created SDOH Market Insights using our rich primary source data to align a broad range of stakeholders and equip them with insights they need to materially improve resource allocation, cost-effectiveness, and health outcomes for all."

SDOH Market Insights adheres to strict data privacy regulations and provides access to more than 50 distinct types of social drivers of health data, as well as actionable national and sub-national visualizations. Inovalon's MORE² Registry® fuels SDOH Market Insights with advanced analytic capabilities and comprehensive and representative data on 169 million U.S. lives annually.

To learn more about SDOH Market Insights, please visit inovalon.com/sdoh-market-insights.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 82 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 665,000 clinical settings, and 384 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

