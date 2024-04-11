FuelCell Energy Technology to be Used in Sacramento Wastewater Biofuel Clean Energy Project

DANBURY, Conn., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), announced that its carbonate fuel cell technology will be used in a biogeneration project developed by Ameresco for the Sacramento Area Sewer District (Sacramento Sewer) to convert on-site biofuel into clean electricity. One of the company’s 2.8-Megawatt carbonate fuel cell platforms, which produces power and useful heat from biogas and has the potential for future production of renewable green hydrogen, will be deployed on the project.



The company also said that it has entered an agreement to provide comprehensive maintenance services for the fuel cell system, which will ensure that Sacramento Sewer can focus on its mission of protecting public health and the environment while delivering renewable power from the cleanest technology available.

Jason Few, FuelCell Energy’s CEO & President, commented, “FuelCell Energy’s patented power platforms are unique in their ability to run on on-site biogas without combustion, and they help community facilities like SacSewer produce efficient, clean, and continuous electricity with reduced operating expenses. Plus, the community benefits from reduced greenhouse gas emissions and less pollutants.”

He added, “FuelCell Energy’s technology is also helping local governments meet their sustainability goals by minimizing or avoiding the use of combustion-based boilers for heat, while boosting their resiliency and limiting their dependence on the local grid.”

FuelCell Energy has been doing business in California since 2005 and has partnered with several government entities seeking to provide clean energy to their communities through innovative platforms. This includes three other installations that have been successfully running on biogas in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Tulare.

How the technology works

FuelCell Energy platforms use an electrochemical reaction to create clean energy, rather than combustion, which has multiple benefits.

The system runs directly on on-site biogas from the wastewater treatment process, without costly upgrading to pipeline quality gas, or the costly pipeline build out to connect that gas to a common carrier pipeline to produce clean power.



FuelCell Energy’s proprietary fuel clean-up system removes siloxanes and sulfur compounds to maximize usable on-site biogas.



Waste heat generated by the fuel cell will be used to support the anaerobic digestion process, which helps to break down the decomposing materials that create biogas.



The fuel cell's chemical reaction is virtually free of NOx, SOx, and particulate matter emissions, which improves air quality for the community.

Benefits of Working with FuelCell Energy

In addition to the environmental sustainability aspects of the platform, the project with Sacramento Sewer, Ameresco and FuelCell Energy demonstrates the use of available state and federal benefits designed to help communities develop clean energy projects.

When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, it included provisions that would allow owners of clean energy projects to increase their federal tax credit benefit by 10%, provided the taxpayer could meet the domestic content requirements included in the legislation.

Since its establishment in the U.S. in 1969, FuelCell Energy has manufactured its core technology domestically and has held a long-time commitment to working with other U.S. manufacturers, including in California. Based on the rules issued by the IRS in 2023, FuelCell energy is a domestic content provider.

In California, FuelCell Energy's platforms have received key certifications under the California Air and Resource Board (CARB) distributed generation standards, which allows the local air quality management district to utilize a streamlined air permitting process, accelerate the installation of this installation and clean energy projects the company pursues in California.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. Learn more at fuelcellenergy.com.



Contacts:

ir@fce.com

203.205.2491

Kathleen Blomquist

kblomquist@fce.com

203.546.5844