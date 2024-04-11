Sharecare teams up with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Jump Shot for Health initiative to support Georgia Title 1 schools

State Health Benefit Plan members to engage in four-month steps challenge to reward two Georgia public schools with refurbished basketball courts



Initiative made possible by community partners Sharecare, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield – Georgia, CVS Caremark, Atlanta Hawks, and Good Sports

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR) and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia jointly announced today an initiative to reward State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) members for engaging in healthy behaviors and support two Georgia Title 1 schools1 in the process.

Open to all members and their spouses of the Be Well SHBP® well-being program, which includes public school teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, state agency employees, and legislators of the state of Georgia, the four-part Jump Shot for Health steps challenge officially begins on September 1, 2024, and runs through the end of the year. To participate, SHBP members simply join the Jump Shot for Health steps challenge in the Sharecare app and select a school as the “team” to which they will allocate their daily steps count.

“The Jump Shot for Health initiative is reflective of SHBP’s unwavering commitment – not only to provide affordable, quality health care to our public school teachers and employees and other state employees, but also to improve the well-being of the communities in which Georgians live, work, and go to school,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “Fostering a culture of care is at the heart of everything we do at Sharecare, and we are fortunate to have like-minded partners who are as passionate as we are about rewarding Georgians for engaging in their health and improving community well-being throughout the Peach State.”

Any designated Title 1 school spanning Georgia’s Regional Education Service Agencies can apply to become a team in Jump Shot for Health by submitting an essay on school culture and photos of their current on-campus physical activity facilities by May 1, 2024. Submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of executives from Sharecare, Anthem, and the Atlanta Hawks, with the “sweet sixteen” finalist schools announced on Monday, July 1, 2024.

“By sponsoring the Jump Shot for Health program, Anthem furthers its mission of advancing physical activity and promoting healthy lifestyles for Georgia students and educators,” said Janalyn Kelly, state account vice president, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield - Georgia. “We are excited to continue our support of Georgia schools with Sharecare and look forward to inspiring a lifestyle that includes physical and mental well-being through increased movement.”

In January 2025, the Department of Community Health, Sharecare, and Anthem will announce the two winning schools whose teams accumulated the most steps. Those teams will receive basketball court refurbishments in 2025, in coordination with the winning schools’ schedules. The first-place school will be honored with an official court unveiling ceremony featuring Atlanta Hawks talent in 2025. Additionally, select runners-up will be awarded prizes, including basketball equipment and athletic apparel, in partnership with non-profit Good Sports.

“By participating in the Jump Shot for Health challenge, SHBP members across the state can take the right steps – literally – to improve their personal well-being and set an important example of public service for young Georgians,” said Louis Amis, executive director of SHBP, a division within the Georgia Department of Community Health. “We are grateful to these organizations for making this healthy competition possible, and we look forward to seeing how this initiative will positively impact our members and students as well as the communities in which they all live, work, learn, and play.”

Jump Shot for Health is funded by the generosity of Sharecare, Anthem, CVS Caremark, Atlanta Hawks, and Good Sports. Administrators at Georgia Title 1 schools interested in learning more about Jump Shot for Health can visit the program’s information page for the latest information and updates.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @AnthemBCBS on X or on LinkedIn.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:

- Sharecare: Jen Martin Hall – jen@sharecare.com

- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield – Georgia: Kersha Cartwright - Kersha.Cartwright@elevancehealth.com

1 https://www.gadoe.org/School-Improvement/Federal-Programs/title-i/Pages/Disadvantaged-Children.aspx