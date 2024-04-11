Data Center Generator Market To Reach USD 15.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing demand for power management to boost the data center generator market

The data center generator market is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing demand for efficient power management strategies. Data centers consume substantial electricity to operate computers, servers, networking equipment, and cooling systems. Maintaining ambient temperatures within data centers is crucial, typically around 20 degrees Celsius. Power disruptions can disrupt data center operations and impact cooling equipment performance. Consequently, data centers rely heavily on generators for backup power, thus driving growth in the data center generator market.

Furthermore, technological advancements in generator systems have contributed to market expansion. As data center power densities rise, backup power supply system’s become increasingly essential. Generators operate independently of existing or stored power supplies, running on fuel to provide a reliable secondary power source in the event of primary power loss. They can power all critical data center systems, including computers, servers, networking equipment, and cooling systems, ensuring uninterrupted power supply as long as fuel is available.

Segmentation Overview:



The data center generator market has been segmented into product, capacity, and region.

Diesel is the leading segment and is anticipated to grow high in the coming years.

The data center generators market segmentation comprises diesel, gas, and others. Diesel is the leading segment, which is attributed to the heightened demand. Diesel-operated generators can handle large loads of capacity during power outages. Diesel engine generators are widely used across the automotive and manufacturing industries.

Tier IV led the capacity segment for data center generators.

The data center generators market is segmented into Tier I, II, III, and IV based on capacity. Tier IV is the leading segment due to the introduction of fault tolerance technologies across several industries. Tier I and II are dedicated to power cooling equipment and are preferable for on-site production. Besides, their demand is projected to be higher owing to the complexities involved in the operations.

Data Center Generator Market Report Highlights:

The data center generator market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032.

Growing demand for modular and scalable power solutions to accommodate the evolving needs of data centers.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the data center generator market, largely due to major players' adoption of novel technologies.

Some prominent players in the data center generator market report include Atlas Copco, Cummins, Kinolt Himoinsa, Generac Power Systems, Kohler Group, Mitsubishi Corporation, Piller, Rolls Royce Power Systems, and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

