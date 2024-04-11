Expansion of Industrial Manufacturing and Infrastructure Projects Propels Demand for Flame Retardants in Insulation and Coating Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The flame retardant market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.9 billion in 2024. The demand for flame retardant is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. The industry is projected to surpass US$ 13.6 billion by 2034.



The flame retardant industry is propelled by stringent safety regulations across various sectors, including construction, automotive, and electronics, driving the demand for fire-resistant materials. Increasing awareness about the importance of fire safety in both residential and commercial buildings further boosts the adoption of flame retardants.

The rising incidences of fire accidents globally have heightened the emphasis on fire safety measures, spurring the demand for flame retardant materials to mitigate fire hazards. Additionally, technological advancements in flame retardant formulations and manufacturing processes enhance the performance and versatility of flame retardant products, expanding their applications in diverse industries.

Despite the growing demand, the flame retardant industry faces challenges related to environmental concerns and regulations surrounding the use of certain chemical compounds. Regulatory restrictions on the use of halogenated flame retardants due to their adverse environmental and health impacts pose limitations on market growth. Additionally, concerns regarding the effectiveness of flame retardants in preventing fire accidents and their long-term impact on human health and the environment raise skepticism among consumers and regulatory authorities, hindering market expansion.

The growing adoption of flame retardants in emerging markets, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development, offers lucrative opportunities for market expansion. One of the prominent trends in the flame retardant industry is the shift towards non-halogenated flame retardants, driven by environmental and health concerns associated with halogenated compounds. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable and bio-based flame retardant alternatives to address regulatory restrictions and consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Another emerging trend is the integration of flame retardants into advanced materials and composites used in additive manufacturing, enabling the production of fire-resistant components for various applications.

“The flame retardant industry presents significant opportunities for innovation and market growth, particularly in developing non-halogenated and environmentally friendly flame retardant solutions. Manufacturers can capitalize on increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products by investing in research and development to create novel flame retardant formulations.” comments Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The alumina trihydrate segment is likely to lead with a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

Unsaturated polyester resins segment to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

The United States flame retardant market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

The United Kingdom flame retardant industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

China's flame retardant industry is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

Japan's flame retardant market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

South Korea's flame retardant industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

Competition in the flame retardant industry is intensifying as manufacturers strive to address the pressing need for enhanced fire safety solutions across various sectors. With stringent regulations and standards governing fire safety in industries like construction, electronics, and automotive, companies are engaged in fierce competition to develop and market innovative flame retardant products. As a result, industry players are investing heavily in research and development to create advanced flame retardant formulations that offer superior performance and comply with stringent safety requirements.

With sustainability emerging as a key concern in the industry, competition is also driven by the race to develop eco-friendly flame retardant solutions. Manufacturers strive to differentiate themselves by offering environmentally conscious products that minimize environmental impact without compromising effectiveness. This trend reflects the industry's response to the growing demand for sustainable fire safety solutions from regulatory bodies and consumers.

Recent Developments:

Albemarle Corporation held a virtual 2023 Strategy Update in January 2023, during which it revealed its revised five-year forecast and preliminary 2022 performance. The business has announced intentions to reorganize its core portfolio, with a greater emphasis on growth prospects in mobility, energy, connectivity, and healthcare.

In December 2022, BASF SE introduced Flamestab NOR 116, a novel flame retardant for polyamides 6 and 66. The product is based on a new nitrogen-phosphorus synergism that provides great thermal stability, reduced migration, and corrosion resistance.

DOW launched a new range of silicone-based flame retardants in November 2022, known as DOWSIL FR-1100 and FR-1500. The products are intended to enhance the fire resistance and durability of polyurethane foam used in building and construction applications.





Key Companies in the Flame Retardant Industry

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

DOW

Eastman Chemical Company

Regional Analysis

Countries CAGR United States 5.9% United Kingdom 6.6% China 7.0% Japan 6.9% South Korea 7.5%





Key Segmentation

By Type:

Alumina Trihydrate

Brominated Flame Retardant

Antimony Trioxide

Phosphorous Flame Retardant

Others



By Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Epoxy Resins

PVC

Rubber

Polyolefins

Others (Engineering Thermoplastics and PET)

By End User Industry:

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Others (Textiles, Aerospace, and Adhesives)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

