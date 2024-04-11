Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2024 update – new date for AGM

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-11-04 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2024:



The Annual General Metting which in the financial calendar was scheduled to be held on 28th April 2024 is now scheduled to be held on 3rd May 2024.

Updated Financial Calendar

Friday 3 rd May: Annual General Meeting.

Friday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Friday 30th August: 2nd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

August: 2 Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 29th November: 3rd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.2/2024

Issued 11-04-2024

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo