Robot Cell Market Size to Surpass US$ 12.8 Billion by 2034, Exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6%: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a detailed study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, the global robot cell market is estimated at US$ 3.5 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2034.



Robot cells come equipped with components necessary for robots to perform tasks on an assembly line. These components may include sensors, end effectors, tooling, component feeding mechanisms, and safety devices. Unlike distributing tasks across various stations, robotic cells conduct the entire process within the cell. Additionally, they can handle tasks such as applying paints, adhesives, or sealing materials to newly manufactured parts, affixing staples and cable ties, and transporting objects.

Robotic cells can be used to automate almost any industrial process, speeding up labor, improving worker safety, and lowering the possibility of uneven results or human error. Robust enough to handle complex jobs, supervise the whole assembly process, and move between stages with ease, robotic cells provide even more benefits in a range of industrial environments. Investments in R&D to increase problem-based innovative product launches are projected to transform the industry in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 12.8 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 14.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 160 Tables No. of Figures 131 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global robot cell market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% and reach US$ 12.8 billion by 2034-end.

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 886 million from 2019 to 2023.

North America is estimated to hold a market share of 28% in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity of US$ 2.5 billion from 2024 to 2034.

Leading market players include Fanuc, ABB Robotics, Yaskawa Motoman, KUKA, and Stäubli.

“Robotic cells transform last-mile deliveries and create opportunities for new and established firms. The vital role of robot cells in enhancing task efficiency and addressing labor shortage is contributing significantly to market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ABB Ltd.

Comau

DIY Robotics

IMA Automation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka AG

Lincoln Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Motoman Robotics

Other Prominent Players



Market Development

Market growth is being driven by global demand for robot cells from thriving manufacturing, automotive, and electronics sectors. Advanced technologies like cobots (collaborative robots), robotics-as-a-service (RaaS), and hybrid robots enhance manufacturing, emphasizing sustainability and energy efficiency. Flexible ownership models, such as rentals, adapt efficiently to varied business needs.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global robot cell market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on application (manufacturing and assembly, welding, painting & 3D printing, material handling, quality inspection, CNC machine tending, packaging), end-use vertical (aerospace, automotive industry, consumer electronics, food & beverages, logistics & warehousing, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, semiconductors), integration level (turnkey robot cells [fully integrated systems], modular robot cells [components can be customized], retrofit robot cells [upgrades to existing systems]), and material (aluminum, steel), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

